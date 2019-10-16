Singer Ciara has been married to her husband, football player Russell Wilson, since 2016. They have a child together, who they raise alongside Ciara’s son Future. And while appearing in a June 2019 episode of the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, the performer opened up about what she thought the most attractive quality of her husband was.
Ciara Confessed What She Finds Most Irresistible About Husband Russell Wilson
Ever since 2018, Red Table Talk has provided an opportunity for celebrities to share important personal things with the world. The show is hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Multiple famous people have appeared on the show and talked about their lives.