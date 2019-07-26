When Ed Sheeran Gave Fans An Update On His Private Life, He Finally Put Months Of Rumors To Rest

ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest names in music, and he has been for almost a decade now. Yes, the British singer has won multiple awards and collaborated with A-listers such as Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. And yet he largely keeps his personal life under wraps. In fact, it took him months to confirm a long-standing rumor.

Now, of course, the songwriter has the eyes of the world upon him – whether he likes it or not. Indeed, whenever he does something new, it seems to get heavily scrutinized. For example, planned updates to his Suffolk mansion have met with raised eyebrows. And unsurprisingly, the media have always loved it whenever Sheeran’s seen with a new girl in tow.

However, the Brit does occasionally use his music to hint at things happening in his personal life. In the song “Remember My Name,” with 50 Cent and Eminem, he observes “the lyrics in the songs might get twisted.” Recently, though, he confirmed news of a major life event to his fans.

