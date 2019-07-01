Farrah Fawcett And Ryan O’Neal’s Love Endured For 30 Years, But Their Romance Had A Tragic Ending

ADVERTISEMENT

To lots of people, Farrah Fawcett of Charlie’s Angels was a perfect woman. Her red swimsuit pinup is reportedly the highest-selling poster of all time, after all, having found a place on millions of bedroom walls. And while those who bought it may have fantasized about her someday becoming their girlfriend, Fawcett only had eyes for one man.

Said man is actor Ryan O’Neal. He made a name for himself in the 1960s and ’70s, performing on the popular soap opera Peyton Place and even earning an Oscar nod for his role in 1970’s Love Story. However, O’Neal’s own romantic life was seemingly a complicated one. And in later years he admitted to the media that he had some big regrets concerning his relationship with Fawcett.

Despite all the problems and issues in Fawcett and O’Neal’s union — not least the fact that it started with infidelity — the lovers always seemed to go back to each other. The stars even had a child together, but they never got married. And while they might have exchanged vows eventually, fate intervened in a terrible way.

