The Tragic Freddie Mercury Love Story That Was Barely Mentioned In Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody proved that there was more to Freddie Mercury than his multi-octave vocal range, natural flamboyance and ability to command an audience like no other. Indeed, the Oscar-nominated box office smash also showed the man behind the mustache, as it delved into several of his romantic affairs. And of course, some got more screen time than others.

Indeed, in real life the rock icon actually spent just as long with boyfriend Jim Hutton as he did with girlfriend Mary Austin. Not that you’d know it from the Queen biopic. In fact, the former was almost relegated to an afterthought as the vocalist’s heterosexual relationship took center stage.

And yet the six years that Mercury spent with Hutton were equally interesting, loving and, sadly, tragic. Indeed, the Irish-born hairdresser was the man who nursed the singer as the AIDS virus claimed his life. Here’s a look at the touching love story which has often and unfairly been overlooked.

