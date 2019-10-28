Jon Bon Jovi Revealed The Real Reason Why He’s Stayed Married For 27 Years

Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley appear to have one of the strongest marriages in the rock and roll world. In fact, having wed way back in 1989, the happy couple have now passed the significant 30th anniversary mark. And in 2016 the pair discussed how their relationship has only gone from strength to strength.
Rock icon Jon was more than happy to share some of their secrets while talking to People magazine. Likewise Dorothea – who famously met her husband when they were both at high school – did the same. And the couple’s long-lasting success is perhaps even more remarkable for the fact that they have a professional relationship, too.