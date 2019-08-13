Kevin Costner Confessed The Startling Truth About His 15-Year Marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Costner has been famous for a very long time, but not everyone who watches his movies knows about his family situation. He’s been married twice, in fact, and has seven children. Costner’s second marriage, to model and designer Christine Baumgartner, has so far lasted 15 years. And the actor has shared plenty about how he makes it work.

Costner has had a career full of ups and downs. He’s enjoyed a lot of hits, including Dances with Wolves and The Bodyguard. But he’s also had some major failures, such as Waterworld and The Postman. More recently, he’s been seen playing supporting roles in the likes of Man of Steel and Hidden Figures.

Throughout it all, Costner has had to balance his up-and-down acting career with a personal life that has also occasionally been turbulent. But now, having remained married to Baumgartner for well over a decade, he seems to have settled down once and for all. And Costner has even revealed to the media how he’s managed to finally find contentment.

