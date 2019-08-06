Kirk Douglas Was Asked The Secret Of His 60-Year Marriage – And His Response Was A Real Tear-jerker

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirk Douglas was born in December 1916, while fighting raged in the trenches of World War I and women didn’t even have the right to vote yet in all American states. But for his part, the celebrated actor has lived the kind of life most people can only dream of. And for over six decades of it his wife Anne Buydens has been by his side.

Buydens is the second wife of Douglas – his first was Diana Dill, who is the mother of Douglas’ most famous son, Michael. But while the performer’s first marriage lasted less than a decade, this one is 65 years and counting. Furthermore, Buydens herself is actually just a mere two birthdays behind her husband: she turned 100 in 2019.

Meanwhile, Douglas and Buydens have lived a very long and happy life together. But their experiences are sufficiently extraordinary to pose questions. How did they keep a marriage going for over six decades in Hollywood, especially while going through things which would tear most couples apart? Well, Douglas has actually answered that exact question before.

