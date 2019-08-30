It all happened so suddenly – in March 2009 Liam Neeson had been working on a Toronto film set and his wife, Natasha Richardson, had gone skiing in Montreal. She called him from the slopes to tell him that she had taken a tumble, which sounded like a minor dust-up. However, a much more serious injury lingered beneath the surface.
Liam Neeson Made A Heartbreaking Confession About His Wife Natasha Richardson’s Death
Neeson quickly rushed from his workplace to his wife Richardson’s bedside, shocked that she’d deteriorated so quickly from something that had seemed so minor. Doctors showed him her prognosis, and Neeson knew he had to make a decision – but the actor wouldn’t tell anyone what he did for several years.