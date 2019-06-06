Here’s The Lowdown On The Crazy Circumstances That Led To Russell Wilson And Ciara Getting Hitched

ADVERTISEMENT

Romantic relationships can have their fair share of bumps in the road, regardless of who you are. For some married couples, the bond becomes stronger with time; other pairs, though, eventually decide to end it all and start from scratch. And who’s to say that you won’t find true love just around the corner?

Russell Wilson can certainly relate to that, as he made a life-changing announcement in April 2014. Indeed, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback confirmed that he was getting a divorce from his then-wife Ashton Meem. They had seemed like the perfect celebrity couple. But it seems that not all had been well in the household – putting an end to their two-year marriage. The following year, however, Wilson found love again. And this time the circumstances were very different.

In fact in 2015, Wilson formed a relationship with music star Ciara, who had also endured a tough period in her personal life. Some two years earlier, the singer had celebrated her engagement to a rapper named Future. Then, a few months later, she welcomed her first baby into the world, naming him Future Zahir Wilburn. But the relationship took a turn for the worse.

