Retired soccer player Lauren Holiday was getting ready to welcome her first child when she received some terrible news. And when husband Jrue Holiday heard it, his reaction may have surprised her. That’s because Jrue made a move that matched any that he had laid down on the court in his career as a top basketballer.
When This NBA Star Heard His Pregnant Wife’s Devastating News, He Knew His Life Had To Change
The two must be one of the world’s most athletic couples, with Lauren a star in the U.S. women’s soccer team and Jrue a point guard for the New Orleans Pelicans. Having first met at UCLA when they were students, the couple had discovered romance together and tied the knot in July 2013.