For 25 loving years, James Bond star Pierce Brosnan and journalist Keely Shaye Smith have been a picture-perfect couple. A quarter of a century on from meeting her dream man, the writer shared a photo taken during the pair’s wedding. And the cute snapshot shows just how much the two have changed throughout the years.
Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Celebrated Their 25-Year Anniversary With A Nostalgic Throwback Photo
On screen, Pierce Brosnan is famous for playing the debonair secret agent James Bond. But while his best-loved character – which he played between 1995 and 2002 – was something of a womanizer, the actor himself is fine with commitment. And since 2001, he’s been happily married to broadcaster and former model Keely Shaye Smith.