Over A Year After His Split From Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian Revealed A Dramatic Weight Loss Photo

For many people, there may come a time when they feel the need to adopt a healthier lifestyle. And as a result of that, they might lose a bit of weight along the way. Rob Kardashian could certainly relate to this notion, as he decided to shed some pounds following a tumultuous period in his life.

The youngest of the four Kardashian children, Rob entered into the world of reality television back in 2007. Since then, he’s been a regular figure in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, alongside a couple of its spin-off shows. And due to his fame, his personal life has also been under the public spotlight.

Over the course of Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s first two years, Rob was in a relationship with actress Adrienne Bailon. And after they broke up, he then got together with singer Rita Ora for a brief period of time. But in 2016 the reality star experienced a whirlwind year.

