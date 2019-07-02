Ron Howard Opened Up About How He Really Felt About His Wife In High School

ADVERTISEMENT

Ron Howard has enjoyed a long and successful career in the movie industry, starting out as a child actor before turning his hand to directing. However, Ron’s love affair with show business isn’t his only long-lasting relationship. That’s because the filmmaker has been married to his wife, Cheryl Alley, since 1975.

Ron and Cheryl first met in high school, and after five years of dating, they tied the knot. The pair have stood by one another ever since. Cheryl has supported Ron throughout his filmmaking career, and both of them have raised their four children with firm family values, which are now presumably being passed down to a new generation of Howards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing what Ron and Cheryl have achieved throughout their four decades of marriage, it’s hard to imagine them ever being apart. However, Ron has openly confessed that their teenage romance shouldn’t have stood the test of time. And now he has revealed exactly how he felt about Cheryl when they first met as teens.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT