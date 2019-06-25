When Russell Wilson Gave His Wife Ciara A Mother’s Day Surprise, She Immediately Broke Down In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, acclaimed singer Ciara, make a truly adorable power couple. And since the latter is the parent of two children — a daughter with Wilson and a son from a previous relationship — the pair make sure to celebrate Mother’s Day. They did so in an especially cute way in 2019.

When Ciara appeared on The View in May 2019, she talked about the Met Gala and her new album. She also spoke about her family, who appeared in the music video for her song “Beauty Marks.” Once she was finished talking, though, she was informed that it was almost Mother’s Day. And as such, a surprise awaited her.

Ciara had already shed a few tears during the show. This was due to the emotion of reliving special moments with her husband and children while watching her video. But when the surprise message came, the waterworks really got going. And you can’t blame the star. In less than a decade she went from a difficult relationship to one that was full of mutual love and understanding.

