It’s Blake Lively’s birthday, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, wants to celebrate. Of course, the hilarious actor can’t just post a sentimental social media tribute to his wife, as many other halves would. Instead, Reynolds digs through his archives to put together a set of brutal, brand-new pictures of the gorgeous Lively.
Ryan Reynolds Posted Brutal Never-Seen-Before Photos Of Pregnant Blake Lively On Her Birthday
Reynolds’ Instagram followers found his slideshow just as funny as he did. The images have garnered a whopping 7 million likes thus far, and comments from the likes of model Gigi Hadid and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. Although many countered that Lively still looked beautiful in every single photo, most couldn’t help but giggle at her husband’s birthday post.