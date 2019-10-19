Sean Penn Opened Up About His Turbulent Love Life – And How He Truly Feels About Madonna

Jon O'Brien
By Jon O'Brien
October 19, 2019

Two-time Academy Award winner Sean Penn is one of the most revered actors of his generation. However, in his early years the star was more renowned for his turbulent private life than his talents. That’s perhaps unsurprising due to the fact he was once married to the undisputed Queen of Pop: Madonna.

Yes, back in the mid-1980s, Penn and Madonna were Hollywood’s hottest young power couple. The pair first met in February 1985 and just six months later, on the pop star’s birthday, they walked down the aisle together. And within a year they had made their personal relationship a professional one, too.

