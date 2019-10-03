Popular singer Dolly Parton wed husband Carl Dean in 1966, but the chances are you’ve never seen or heard of him. Dean likes to keep to the shadows, avoiding the red carpet and the flash of press cameras. After being married for so long, there are a few secrets to their relationship, and here we take a look at some of them.
These Are The Secrets Of Dolly Parton’s Decades-Long Marriage
Romance began at the laundromat
Parton hadn’t been in Nashville, Tennessee, for more than a single day when she bumped into Dean outside a laundromat. Dean made an impression by looking her in the eye when they chatted – a rarity for Parton. For his part, he told himself that she was the woman for him for life, and he proved it when they wed two years later.