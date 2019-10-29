The Startling Truth Behind Ina And Jeffrey Garten’s Picture-Perfect Marriage

They say that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. And perhaps that explains why popular TV chef Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey have been together since their teens. Indeed, viewers of her long-running show Barefoot Contessa will already know that many of the meals she prepares are for Jeffrey.
Now, the happy couple started dating way back in 1963 when Ina visited Dartmouth College where her brother was attending. There, she was spotted by Jeffrey, who was studying for his degree at the time. And ever the smooth operator, he managed to woo her with a heartfelt letter. The rest, they say, is history.