10 Classic Films That Critics Originally Slated

ADVERTISEMENT

When some movies are released into the world, their genius is instantly recognized by all who watch them. But for other silver screen gems… Well, it takes a little longer for those stories to be granted “classic” status. And it’s this latter category of films that we’re interested in today. For while these movies are all undoubtedly masterful works of art, they were each slated by top critics upon their initial openings.

10. The Shining (1980)

In 2015 Martin Scorsese named Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining as one of the most frightening films ever made. He even called it a “majestically terrifying movie.” And the general public seems to agree. After all, this classic horror was something of a hit on its release in 1980. And it currently holds an 8.4 rating on IMDB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet the critics were not at first won over. In fact, a contemporary review in the Wall Street Journal suggested that the film was “sadly disappointing” and “ultimately ends up being very little.” A 1979 review in Variety, meanwhile, went one step further. The staff critic there actually claimed that the movie destroys “all that was so terrifying about Stephen King’s bestseller.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT