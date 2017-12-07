This Country Star Made A Bold Decision About His Daughter’s Education – And He’s Got People Talking

ADVERTISEMENT

Country music star Rory Feek experienced tragedy in 2016 when his wife and music partner, Joey, died from cervical cancer. But the star continues to be inspired by the woman he was married to for 14 years. Here’s a look at how Feek came to a decision that would change his young daughter’s life forever.

Born in Atchison, Kansas in 1965, Rory Feek grew up listening to country artists Merle Haggard and Don Williams. He first took up the guitar aged 15 and after time in the U.S. Marines, began performing professionally on the Dallas nightclub scene. His big break arrived when he moved to Nashville and landed a publishing contract in 1995.

He first caught attention four years later when he penned Collin Raye’s hit, “Someone You Used to Know.” Feek later wrote Clay Walker’s “The Chain of Love” and Blake Shelton’s number one, “Some Beach.” He also worked on album tracks by Terri Clark, Kenny Chesney and Randy Travis, and in 2004 founded his own label, Giantslayer Records.

