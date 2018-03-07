Beloved British Actress Emma Chambers Passed Away At 53. Now Her Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

English actress Emma Chambers sadly passed away on February 21, 2018; she was only 53 years old. And after the sad news had broken, fans who remembered her from her roles in Notting Hill and British sitcom The Vicar of Dibley fondly paid tribute to her online. In time, too, the star’s cause of death would be revealed.

Prior to Chambers’ rise to fame, however, she had spent part of her early life on the move. That ultimately meant relocating from Doncaster, in northern England, to Winchester, some 200 miles away. The future actress wasn’t born into a showbiz family, however; instead, her father John was a medical professional specializing in gynecology and obstetrics.

Sadly, though, John and Chambers’ mother Noelle eventually separated. And in time, John relocated to Australia – one of the reasons why he didn’t later attend his daughter’s wedding. Nevertheless, for the ceremony, Chambers found a suitable stand-in in veteran British star Sir Ian McKellen, whom she would call “a sort of father figure” in a 2002 interview with The Independent.

