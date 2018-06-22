Eric Ripert Found Anthony Bourdain Dead In A Hotel – And Now He’s Opened Up About His “Best Friend”

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 8, 2018, people around the world mourned the loss of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. In a tragic turn of events, Bourdain’s lifeless body had been discovered in a French hotel room by his long-time collaborator Eric Ripert. And just hours later, a heartbroken Ripert opened up to Today about the passing of his best buddy.

Long before Ripert and Bourdain first met, however, Bourdain learned his culinary craft in the kitchens of various New York restaurants. That’s only fitting too, as the celebrated chef was born in the Big Apple in June 1956 and graduated from the city’s illustrious Culinary Institute of America 22 years later.

The restaurants in which Bourdain plied his trade included One Fifth Avenue, Sullivan’s and The Supper Club. But what gave him the drive to succeed in this industry in the first place? Well, speaking to The Guardian in January 2017, he said, “It was watching chef Bobby screwing a bride over a barrel in the garbage area, while her wedding party dined inside, that made me want to be a chef.”

