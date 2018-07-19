10 Game Of Thrones Actors You Never Realized Are In The Harry Potter Movies

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Potter and Game of Thrones are both fantasy franchises, but that’s about where the similarities end. Harry Potter is mainly geared towards kids and young adults, while Game of Thrones is a straight-out gorefest some of the time. A crossover between the two seems like the most unlikely thing in the world – but small crossovers have already happened! Several actors have appeared in both franchises, and in doing so they’ve brought the Wizarding World and the land of Westeros just that little bit closer together…

10. Michelle Fairley

For a while, Michelle Fairley’s Catelyn Stark was one of the strongest characters in Game of Thrones. As a devoted mother, a political powerhouse and a flawed human being, Fairley’s performance was universally praised. But, alas, neither character nor actor got to stick around as, come the Red Wedding, Catelyn was done for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luckily, Fairley’s character in Harry Potter had a kinder fate. In Deathly Hallows Part 1, the actress portrays Hermione’s mother, whose mind is wiped by her daughter to prevent her from the coming danger. Fairley has played a number of moms during her career – and she’ll be playing one again in 2019’s The Feed, alongside fellow Potter actor David Thewlis.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT