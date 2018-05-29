20 Animated Kids’ Movies That Will Take You Right Back To Your Childhood

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney has provided a lot of fantastic movie memories over the years. Even if you’re a grown adult, there’s almost certainly one Disney movie you remember. But they aren’t the only purveyors of animated magic in the world! There are a multitude of other magnificently imaginative movies created by different studios that hold special places in the hearts of former children, too. Perhaps you recollect some of them?

20. The Brave Little Toaster (1987)

Who would have thought a film about talking appliances would have such an effect? Despite its premise, The Brave Little Toaster turned out to be a surprisingly dark film about the fear of being abandoned. It was released in 1987, almost ten years before Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, but it definitely has similar themes.

19. Thumbelina (1994)

Thumbelina wasn’t a Disney princess, but she was a princess nonetheless, so of course little girls would end up adoring her. The Don Bluth film, based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, wasn’t a hit when it was released, but it has gained more respect as time has gone on. To this day it’s considered to be darker and weirder than anything Disney was putting out at the time.

