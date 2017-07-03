20 Awful Movies That Didn’t Deserve To Do So Well At The Box Office

ADVERTISEMENT

Box-office success doesn’t necessarily guarantee a quality film. It’s only after audiences exit the cinema that they form an opinion on what they just saw — by which time they’ve already paid their money. Even with that in mind, most movies that rake in big numbers get at least some measure of positive feedback. But it’s not enough to make a killing during the opening week, they need to keep earning. Every now and again, however, a film comes along which is derided by critics and audiences alike yet still somehow manages to clean up at the box office. Almost no-one would rush to the defense of the films on this list, but the numbers don’t lie.

20. Transformers: Age of Extinction

History has not been kind to Michael Bay’s first Transformers film, but it’s Citizen Kane compared with the sequels. Age of Extinction was heralded as a start to a new, post-Shia LeBouf stage in the cinematic saga based on the iconic Hasbro toy. The film played out an 18-percent fresh rating on movie critic aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest ranking of the series, but it still managed to rake in $1.1 billion worldwide. It was the only film released in 2014 to break the billion-dollar barrier. Toy with that fact for a moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Jack and Jill

For many film-goers, a movie with Adam Sandler in it is deterrent enough — but two Adam Sandlers?! Jack and Jill featured the actor playing twins, a brother and sister. Many of Sandler’s films are poor, but this one was so richly awful it broke Battlefield Earth’s record for most Razzie wins for a single film at 2011’s Golden Raspberry Awards. The key difference being that Battlefield Earth was a flop, whereas Jack and Jill hit almost $150 million worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT