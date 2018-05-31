20 Facts About Black Panther That Every Superhero Buff Should Know

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Panther was always a favorite among comic aficionados, but who would have predicted the widespread mainstream appeal that it would go on to have? In 2018 the character’s stock skyrocketed with the release of the cinematic feature bearing his name. Boasting an opening weekend take of $218m, the superhero flick has since gone on to become the third highest grossing motion picture in U.S. history. Yet, despite its recent ascent to the top of the box office, there are still plenty of things you may not know about the movie and its charismatic protagonist. Allow us to enlighten you…

20. Historic origins

Lest you think Black Panther is a relatively new creation, the character first appeared as early as 1966. That year saw him debut in issue 52 of Fantastic Four – ultimately becoming the very first American superhero to be of African ancestry in a popular comic. Needless to say, his inclusion turned out to be a major success.

19. Knit one for yourself

Like the look of Nakia’s green scarf in Black Panther? Well, you’re not alone. In fact, such was the fanfare surrounding the piece of headware that the film’s costume designer Ruth E. Carter revealed the pattern, thus enabling fans to create their own scarf. Evidently, the Jeff Gillies design proved to be a winning one with audiences.

