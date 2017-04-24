20 Forrest Gump Facts That The Filmmakers Didn’t Want You To Find Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Forrest Gump is a sweet confection of a film – almost like a box of chocolates, in fact – despite the sometimes weighty historical themes it tackles. But believe it or not, there were plenty of difficulties and even some controversies behind the scenes. Here are 20 little-known facts about the 1994 hit that went on to bag six Oscars at the 67th Academy Awards.

20. It took nine years to get the film out

Producer Wendy Finerman came across the Winston Groom novel Forrest Gump in 1985 and then spent years relentlessly pursuing studio executives about making a movie out of it. No-one was interested, however, until word of the project eventually reached Tom Hanks’ ears. And the rest, of course, is history.

19. Hanks did actually deliver Gump’s Vietnam speech

When Forrest Gump gives a speech at a Vietnam rally in the movie, his microphone is cut off so that neither the crowd nor the movie audience can hear him. But according to footage seen in the 1994 making-of documentary Through the Eyes of Forrest Gump, Gump actually says, “There’s only one thing I can tell you about the war in Vietnam. In Vietnam, your best good friend can get shot.”

