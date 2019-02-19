20 Harry Potter Fan Theories That May Change How You Look At The Wizarding World Forever

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Potter continues to be a book and movie series loved worldwide. And thanks to J.K. Rowling’s worldbuilding abilities, it’s also a fantastic foundation on which to build intricate and interesting fan theories. People have analyzed the most minor of character interactions, investigated the most throwaway lines of dialogue, and come up with some great ideas. So with that in mind, here are 20 of the greatest theories created by Potterheads.

20. Dementors can sense Voldemort’s soul in Harry

Dementors are arguably the creepiest of all of J.K. Rowling’s creations. They’re silent, floating monsters which in some cases can eat a person’s soul. And they seem particularly keen on Harry, too. In the books, Professor Lupin tells Harry that Dementors are attracted to him because of his horrible childhood. But maybe there’s a different reason?

Dementors can sense souls – and Harry technically has more than one soul. Ever since he became a Horcrux, he has had part of Voldemort’s spirit living inside him. That prospect would seem very nice indeed to a hungry Dementor. No wonder the monsters liked the young wizard so much; he was a walking soul buffet.

