20 Cleverly Hidden Details That’ll Make You Love These Iconic Movies Even More

By Andrea Marchiano
February 18, 2019
Image: Paramount Pictures via IMDb / IMDb
Audiences love an Easter egg. In other words, they love a detail, gag or allusion that’s hidden within the plot of a completely new or otherwise unrelated flick. The only problem is that they’re typically meant to be tough to pinpoint. Here are 20 examples of some of the cleverest details placed into some beloved movies – blink and you’ll miss them.

Image: Miramax Films via Wikimedia Commons / Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
20. Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction

Director Quentin Tarantino made his mark on Hollywood with his independent film debut, Reservoir Dogs. The heist movie follows diamond thieves whose planned robbery goes horribly awry. But it was Tarantino’s second film, Pulp Fiction, that truly established him as one of the industry’s greats, though. Many have said the black comedy is one of modern cinema’s most important works.

Image: YouTube/Melkor
Image: YouTube/Melkor

But here’s an interesting detail that even Tarantino fans might’ve missed – one that weaves these two films together. In Reservoir Dogs, Steve Buscemi’s character, Mr. Pink, refuses to leave tips for those who wait on him. Then, in Pulp Fiction, Buscemi plays a waiter. This detail is said to be an example of the karma that exists in Tarantino’s universe.

