20 Movies You Didn’t Know Were Canceled Because Of These Stupid Mistakes

The film industry is a fickle old thing. One minute you’re being celebrated, the next minute you’re being lampooned. However, it’s not just actors and actresses that come under this kind of scrutiny but movies as a whole. Yes, while some reach great heights of success, others simply fall to the bottom of the heap. Even worse than that though is the thought of a movie not even seeing the light of day. All the time, effort and thought that go into making a motion picture is tossed in the garbage. Sometimes though, they bring it upon themselves. This list features canceled movies that had the rug pulled out from under them due to stupid errors, ultimately making them forever doomed to a fate of complete obscurity…

1. Mike Myers realized Sprockets wasn’t working

Fans of Saturday Night Live were buzzing when it was announced that Mike Myers was set to bring his hilarious character Dieter to the big screen in Sprockets. The movie adaptation of the sketch was to feature the likes of Will Ferrell, Jack Black and David Hasselhoff. But it was called off by Myers himself because he wasn’t happy with how filming was going. The result? Myers was sued by Universal Studios for more than $30 million in costs and damages. Ouch!

2. College didn’t like the script

There was certainly demand for a reboot of the popular ’80s movie series Revenge of the Nerds. However, it didn’t really go to plan. Filming for the remake was halted after the college in which it was being made in finally took time to read over the script. Probably put off by the adult-orientated elements of the film, the college decided to pull out. The movie was completely scrapped soon after.

