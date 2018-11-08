20 Movie Poster Photoshop Fails That You Just Can’t Unsee

ADVERTISEMENT

A movie poster is supposed to entice a person to want to see a film, but that’s not always the case. Instead, a keen eye will notice something slightly off, and the poster becomes known for its Photoshop fail more than the movie itself. The following 20 hilarious mistakes mean you’ll never look at these promotional posters the same way again.

A Photoshop fail larger than Mr Big

Sex and the City 2 received little love from critics and audiences. Maybe they were primed to dislike the movie by its unfortunate poster, which features a cluster of bent elbows and arms on its right-hand side. Sorry, Kim Cattrall, but you’re the one who appears to have multiple limbs and joints.

Harry Potter and the dangerous floating head

The tagline of the poster for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 advises us to “trust no one.” That advice should have applied to the artists responsible for this image. Harry Potter appears to be inside of a fast-moving subway car with an open door, which can’t be safe. Worse yet, his head is somehow above and outside of the door frame.

