The 21st century has produced some great movies, with stellar works in the action, adventure, comedy and drama genres in particular. We’ve witnessed the rise of some brilliant film franchises, enjoyed the incredible scope of low budget productions and cheered as some of our favourite superheroes took to the big screen for the first time. However, what movies of the present era would you say are worth watching again? They may be entertaining, but are you really going to get anything more out of them than you already have? That’s where our list comes into play. It includes those movies that practically demand repeated viewings to really get the most out of them. Here then are the 20 most rewatchable movies of the century so far.

20. Triangle

It may not have had the biggest movie budget in the world, but the unique 2009 thriller Triangle does more than most films with four times as much money behind them. The premise is a simple one: a boat trip that goes horrifyingly wrong, except that’s just skimming the surface of this multi-layered flick. With temporal loops, alternate timelines and twists and turns around every corner, Triangle is exactly the sort of movie that rewards multiple viewings to really grasp its complex narrative.

19. Zoolander

Few comedic films of the 21st century are as endlessly quotable as the fashion-industry parody Zoolander. Featuring hilarious performances by Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson and Will Ferrell as the maniacal Jacobim Mugatu, Zoolander is one of those oh-so-rare comedies that doesn’t wear thin after repeated viewings. Chances are you’ll be laughing just as hard the tenth time you watch it.

