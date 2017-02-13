20 Things About Audrey Hepburn That She Would Have Never Wanted You To Know

Audrey Hepburn died in 1993, but to this day she remains an icon of Old Hollywood and impeccable style. She’s considered one of the most beautiful and elegant women of recent history, in fact. But there was a lot more to her than just a pretty face. Even without her stardom, she would have led an absolutely fascinating life. Here are 20 things you may not have known about her.
20. She never thought she was beautiful
It seems astounding, but Audrey Hepburn really didn’t think she was anything special looks-wise. She considered herself “a good mixture of defects,” as her son explained to Vanity Fair in 2013. He added, “She would look in the mirror and say, ‘I don’t understand why people see me as beautiful.’ ”
19. She got a cinematographer fired
1964’s Paris When It Sizzles isn’t considered a particularly memorable Hepburn film. And she wasn’t easy to work with on the set of it either. Hepburn demanded the removal of the cinematographer, Claude Renoir, as she felt he failed to light her in a flattering enough manner. She got her wish and he was replaced.
