20 Times Actors Were Replaced On Screen – And You Never Even Noticed

We all know that stunt doubles ensure that Hollywood’s finest don’t have to risk life and limb while shooting their latest blockbuster. But there are also times when the stars of the show need to be temporarily replaced for less daredevil reasons. Here’s a look at 20 cases in which big name actors were briefly substituted without anyone really noticing.

20. James Purefoy – V Is For Vendetta

V Is For Vendetta had a relatively easy task when it came to hiding their secret switch from the great cinema-going public. Indeed, its titular character spends the entirety of the comic book adaptation behind a mask of Guy Fawkes’ face. Audiences therefore had no reason to doubt that billed star Hugo Weaving portrayed V in each and every scene.

However, Weaving wasn’t the original choice to play the masked man. Best known for appearing in swords and sandals series Rome, James Purefoy was initially cast as V. But the British actor decided to quit the role six weeks into the shoot. Rumors surfaced that Purefoy had quit due to the restrictive nature of the mask, although he later dismissed this as pure speculation. Several of his scenes were still used for the final cut.

James Purefoy was originally cast as V, but left six weeks into filming. Although at the time it was reported this was because of difficulties wearing the mask for the entire film,[8] he has since stated this was not the case

