40 Fangtastic Facts You Didn’t Know About The Lost Boys

The Lost Boys is one of the defining horror comedies of the 1980s. But how much do you really know about the teens-versus-vampires tale? From script changes and recastings to pop culture references and natural disasters, here’s a look at 40 little-known but fangtastic facts.

40. The kids were supposed to be younger

The Frog siblings as “chubby eight-year-old cub scouts”? The vampires as “Goonie-type fifth grade kids”? That’s how the first draft of James Jeremias and Jan Fischer’s The Lost Boys screenplay imagined the film’s leading characters. However, everything was switched around when director Joel Schumacher only agreed to come on board if the pre-teens became actual teens.

39. An earthquake later destroyed two sets

Any The Lost Boys fans hoping to visit the real-life comic book store owned by the Frog siblings’ parents will be out of luck. Sadly, it was completely wiped out by the Loma Prieta earthquake which struck California two years after the film’s release. The bandstand featured in the scene where Star’s and Michael’s eyes first meet also suffered the same fate.

