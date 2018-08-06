20 A-List Actors Who Took Roles Just To Impress Their Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many reasons why a film star may take on a particular role – more money, increased fame, the chance to work with a particular director. But sometimes there is a more personal reason behind an actor’s artistic decision. On occasion, A-listers sign on the dotted line for a role simply to impress their offspring. Indeed, that is what these 20 thespians have done, and usually – but not always! – it was not only their kids who were very glad they did.

20. Michael Sheen – Aro in The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Preteen girls were once utterly obsessed with the Twilight Saga franchise, and Michael Sheen’s daughter happened to be one of them. So the Welsh actor thought his then eight-year-old would be delighted to have her daddy play Aro in 2009’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon, but he was in for a rude awakening. “When I first told her that I was going to be playing Aro, she said, ‘But, Aro’s bald. Completely bald,’” he told entertainment website Collider in 2012. Nevertheless, Sheen was not required to shave his head, but, “Hopefully, she still liked it.”

19. Frank Langella – Skeletor in Masters of the Universe

Frank Langella is an acclaimed actor who definitely did not have to play Skeletor in the 1987 He-Man film Masters of the Universe. But he robed up as the evil villain anyway for the simple reason that his son loved the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon so much. Unfortunately, the live-action, big-screen version was a massive flop… but nonetheless Langella still speaks fondly of it. Indeed, the 80-year-old Hollywood veteran has said that Skeletor is up there among his favorite-ever parts. Now that is one devoted dad, no bones about it.

