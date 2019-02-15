20 Unanswered Questions About A Quiet Place That We Can’t Stay Silent About Any Longer

ADVERTISEMENT

Released in 2018, sci-fi film A Quiet Place has garnered plenty of praise, making more than $340 million globally and enjoying critical acclaim. Indeed, many have enjoyed the thriller’s heartstopping suspense and scary monsters. However, some may have walked out of the theater with a question or two left unanswered. Here we take a look at some of those outstanding questions.

20. Why not step aside if you’ve made a noise?

In the smash-hit movie, John Krasinski, who also co-wrote and directed the film, stars as Lee Abbott, while Emily Blunt plays his wife Evelyn. Against all odds, they try to stay alive and look after their kids, Regan, played by Millicent Simmonds, and Marcus, portrayed by Noah Jupe. Throughout, unseeing monsters with extremely good hearing menace them.

When a monster hears a noise, it comes hurtling towards it. But we see during the movie that if the person is not in the same place that they were when they made the sound, the creature stops and seems puzzled. So the question we have is, why don’t people who have attracted its attention just move a few yards away? They could maybe even toss something onto the ground to make more noises to attract the monster away from them.

