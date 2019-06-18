Ace Ventura: Pet Detective May Be Seen As A Comedy Classic, But Its Ending Is A Tough Watch Today

ADVERTISEMENT

The film that launched Jim Carrey to fame, goofball comedy Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is regarded as something of a cult classic. But while its plot was considered fairly innocuous at the time, it doesn’t hold up especially well a quarter of a century on. In fact, its finale is now viewed as downright offensive.

Of course, viewed through the lens of today’s woke standards, many 1990s comedies contain material that would now no longer be considered acceptable. You only have to look at the vast amount of online pieces about Friends’ more questionable moments as proof. However, the first Ace Ventura movie is on a different level.

Indeed, in amongst all of Carrey’s rubber-faced antics and his adorable animal friends, the 1994 hit also contained an ending steeped in bad taste. And it sadly gives what is otherwise a feel-good movie a distinctly sour flavor. Here’s a look at the Hollywood comedy which would send the internet into meltdown if it was made today.

