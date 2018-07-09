20 Actors Who Straight-Up Refused To Film Scenes With Each Other

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout cinema’s long and golden history, film has projected some classic pairings on to the silver screen. From Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers all the way through to Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, some acting partnerships just seem to be perfectly on song and the participants enjoy great chemistry together. However, things are not always so harmonious on set and some film-star duos are definitely not in tune with each other. For every tale of firm celebrity friendship there is a darker story of stars who just could not see eye-to-eye. In fact, these 20 Tinseltown twinnings found it impossible to even temporarily set aside their differences in order to light up the big screen together.

20. Emma Watson and Channing Tatum – This is the End

Like many former child stars before her, Emma Watson attempted to throw off a family friendly image by appearing in more raunchy fare. With this in mind, the English actress signed up for the 2013 gross-out comedy This is the End, little knowing it would culminate in naked dislike. However, co-star Channing Tatum’s cheeky antics while filming the hit movie apparently made Watson instantly reconsider her decision to try out more “mature” material. According to the social media testimony of an extra known only as Courtney, the Hermione Granger actress was so distraught by the denuded sight of a thong-clad Tatum that she walked off set. “Who can blame her right?” the bit-player wrote on Tumblr. “She has a good image to uphold.”

19. Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn – Game of Thrones

By all accounts, Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn used to get on well together – like really well. So much so that the English actors were even an item around the start of the century. However, the pair went through a bitter break-up in about 2003 which neither has quite forgotten, for it seems that ex marks the spot for the couple these days. Currently, both Headey and Flynn are prime players in HBO’s epic TV extravaganza Game of Thrones. But the stars’ lasting dislike for each other – spoiler alert – means that their characters, Cersei and Bronn, will not be sharing a scene together anytime soon.

