20 Actors Who Have Kick-Ass Martial Arts Skills In Real Life

On the big screen, it can be tough to differentiate between meticulous choreographry and actual talent. And action movies in particular are notorious for blurring these lines, with actors seemingly good at fighting on-screen, but not off it. Of course, exceptions like Chuck Norris and Steven Seagal have been successful in bringing their real life martial arts skills to the big screen, but they definitely aren’t the only ones. This list includes those actors who are genuinely proficient in one or more martial arts disciplines, and it’s fair to say that a few of entries will surprise you…

20. Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli mastered fighting with words in Goodfellas and The Sopranos, but it turns out he’s not too shabby with his feet either. The accomplished performer adopted Taekwondo as part of a healthier lifestyle and claims it helped him to kick a bad smoking habit. In an interview with the Associated Press he explained, “Taekwondo teaches you that you can overcome any obstacle, that you can tackle anything.”

19. Milla Jovovich

Ass-kicking actress Milla Jovovich is certainly no stranger to action-packed fight scenes, which is fitting because her martial arts skills are genuinely impressive. The Resident Evil star has made no secret about her love of MMA and continues to sharpen her skills in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

