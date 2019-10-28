Disney’s Alice In Wonderland Was Based On A Real Girl – And Here’s Why She Vanished From Hollywood

Kathryn Beaumont was born into a theatrical family – her mother was a dancer and her father a singer – in London, England, in 1938. The young girl then started her show business career with a minor part in the 1944 British film It Happened One Sunday. This brought her to the attention of Hollywood studio MGM, which was on the look-out for British talent. As a result, Beaumont made the move to Los Angeles – but her movie career turned out to be just one part of her life.