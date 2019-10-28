Disney’s Alice In Wonderland Was Based On A Real Girl – And Here’s Why She Vanished From Hollywood

Kathryn Beaumont was born into a theatrical family – her mother was a dancer and her father a singer – in London, England, in 1938. The young girl then started her show business career with a minor part in the 1944 British film It Happened One Sunday. This brought her to the attention of Hollywood studio MGM, which was on the look-out for British talent. As a result, Beaumont made the move to Los Angeles – but her movie career turned out to be just one part of her life.
After some small roles with MGM, Beaumont was spotted by Disney. There, still only ten years old, she won the voice-part of Alice in the studio’s 1951 animated feature Alice in Wonderland. Speaking in 1998 to D23, the official Disney fan website, Beaumont remembered that the studio wanted someone “English enough to satisfy British audiences, but not so English that it would put off American audiences.”