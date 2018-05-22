20 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets About Mary Poppins That Are Simply Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been more than 50 years since the classic Disney film Mary Poppins was released, and it’s still as popular as ever. Disney fans are fascinated by what happened during the making of it, too. A film about its creation, Saving Mr. Banks, was released in 2013, but even that barely scratched the surface. What was going on behind the scenes of Mary Poppins as they adapted P.L. Travers’ book was almost as interesting, and sometimes just as delightful, as the movie itself.

20. Dick Van Dyke apologized for his bad cockney accent

The accent Dick Van Dyke adopted to play Bert has been the subject of much mirth over the years. And no one likes to mock it more than Van Dyke himself. When he collected a BAFTA award in 2017, he said, “I appreciate this opportunity to apologize to the members of BAFTA for inflicting on them the most atrocious cockney accent in the history of cinema.” But of course, it never hurt the movie’s success.

19. Lots of songs were deleted from the movie

The Mary Poppins songwriters, Richard and Robert Sherman, actually wrote more than 30 songs for the movie. A large number of them, of course, never saw the light of day. But a few were salvaged and recycled for use in other Disney movies. One called “Land of Sand” became “Trust in Me” from The Jungle Book, and another called “The Beautiful Briny” ended up in Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

