The 25 Best Action Movies On Netflix Right Now

Few other movie types have endured like the action genre. Ever since silent-film star Douglas Fairbanks first breathed life into Robin Hood, audiences have flocked in their millions to see daring deeds displayed on the big screen. And considering the fact that action films still consistently bring in big bucks at the box office, it’s safe to say that they’re here for the long haul.

The movie theater isn’t the only place where these films rule, though. After all, at any one time Netflix’s roster of action flicks far outstrips that of any multiplex. And given the sheer excellence of the following heart-racing titles, you’ll probably never need to leave the house again to get your fix. Here’s our comprehensive guide to the very best action movies on Netflix as of January 2019. If you like to settle down from time to time with a classic drama or a nail-biting thriller, too, you may also want to take a look at our list of The 50 Best Movies On Netflix Right Now.

Methodology

To establish which action movies should be included on this list, we first turned to New on Netflix USA’s ratings of action and adventure films currently available on Netflix. We then selected the 25 action films with the highest scores on that site. In addition, we conducted our own independent research to ensure that we featured only the very best movies out there.

To establish our ranking, we then gathered ratings for those 25 movies from each of the following touchstone sites: IMDb, Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes. Any film for which only an IMDb rating was available was subsequently disqualified; and this was also the case for any movie with a Rotten Tomatoes rating based on fewer than 15 reviews.

The ratings were then combined to give each movie an average score out of 100, and the 25 action films with the highest average scores were concluded to be the best currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S. These scores also, of course, determined the final ordering of the movies.

25. The Wave (2015)

Score: 67.3

For many film and TV fans, Scandinavia is practically synonymous with crime drama. But take note: the region has also produced a pretty acclaimed action movie in Roar Uthaug’s The Wave, which was Norway’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2016 Academy Awards. Taking its cues from Hollywood disaster films such as Armageddon, The Wave follows a group of village dwellers fleeing a deadly tsunami. Yet for all the film’s spectacle, this premise isn’t beyond the realms of possibility. You see, a similar incident occurred in Norway in 1934 – and ultimately resulted in the deaths of 40 locals. Shot for a mere $6 million, Uthaug’s movie had a real impact upon its release in 2015. So much so, in fact, that it led to the director making his Hollywood breakthrough with 2018’s Tomb Raider.

24. Rumble in the Bronx (1995)

Score: 69.3

Despite its title, 1995’s Rumble in the Bronx wasn’t shot anywhere near the Big Apple. In fact, the martial arts flick – which sees Jackie Chan’s character getting embroiled in gang warfare during a family visit to America – wasn’t filmed in the States at all; the action took place in Vancouver, Canada. But while the movie may have taken liberties with its setting, it more than makes up for this with some exhilarating action scenes. Chan, especially, was so committed to performing his own stunts that he snapped an ankle while filming one hair-raising moment. The injury may have been worth it, though, as the Stanley Tong-directed caper turned out to be the Western breakthrough that Chan had been seeking. Rumble in the Bronx’s success eventually led the martial artist to become a Hollywood celebrity via roles in the likes of 1998’s Rush Hour.

23. The Final Master (2015)

Score: 69.7

After detailing the life of the legendary Ip Man in 2013’s The Grandmaster, writer Xu Haofeng turned again to depicting martial arts on screen in 2015 follow-up The Final Master. But whereas Wong Kar-Wai had handled the direction of the earlier film, here Haofeng took sole responsibility; and his knack for shooting rhythmic and graceful fight scenes had a genuine impact on the final product. Following Liao Fan as an ageing Wing Chun teacher, The Final Master is notable for its realistic depiction of pre-20th-century fighting styles. Hence, Haofeng incorporated hand-to-hand and knife combat, with the director’s attention to detail arguably putting the movie above and beyond. Deservedly, then, The Final Master triumphed in the Best Action Choreography category at the 2015 Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan.

22. Wheelman (2017)

Score: 72.3

Although Netflix has a lot of great third-party content, the streaming service has showcased some exceptional original material of its own as well. The Jeremy Rush-directed Wheelman is a case in point. Released via the platform in 2017, this thriller features Frank Grillo as a getaway driver who is betrayed by his partners in crime. And while this conceit may seem rather clichéd, first-time director Rush upended expectations somewhat by confining the action to the inside of the driver’s car. “I don’t think I knew that it was going to be as torturous as it actually was,” Rush joked to Film School Rejects in 2017 about his movie’s technically demanding production. The director’s hard work was duly rewarded by the glowing critical reception for Wheelman, though, and the movie currently boasts a score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

21. V for Vendetta (2005)

Score: 72.3

In the main, action movies don’t have a great deal to say about politics, meaning James McTeigue’s anti-establishment thriller V for Vendetta pretty much broke the mold upon its release in 2006. What’s more, the film has seemingly taken on a life of its own since first hitting movie theaters, with activists having subsequently adopted the mask worn on screen by Hugo Weaving’s titular anarchist. And the stylized image of the face of 16th-century British rebel Guy Fawkes has also in turn become a symbol used by groups such as Anonymous. For all its apparent high-mindedness, though, V for Vendetta is still a barrel of fun – as well as a fitting adaptation of Alan Moore’s explosive graphic novel. The New Statesman certainly seemed to agree in its 2006 review; indeed, the publication claimed that the movie ultimately “blows the competition out of the water.”

20. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Score: 74

When word got out in 2003 that Disney’s next live-action film would be based on a theme-park ride, some were skeptical – and perhaps justifiably so. But Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl managed to defy those naysayers. Led by Johnny Depp’s ultra-charismatic Jack Sparrow, the Gore Verbinski-directed swashbuckler was a critical and commercial smash upon release. It also went on to spawn a film series that has to date grossed $1.45 billion worldwide. And even four sequels in, The Curse of the Black Pearl – which sees Sparrow, Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) up against a ghostly cabal of villainous sailors – remains arguably the cream of the franchise as well as one of the best adventure movies on Netflix right now.

19. Ip Man (2008)

Score: 74.7

As undoubtedly one of cinema’s greatest martial artists, Bruce Lee left a legacy like few others have. However, Lee might not have excelled without his teacher, Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man – the central figure of this Wilson Yip-directed biopic. Featuring Donnie Yen in the title role, the film documents Ip’s exploits during Japan’s occupation of China prior to WWII. And while some of the on-screen fights may seem unbelievable, Ip Man was filmed with one eye on the truth. Ip’s son Ip Chun was even brought aboard as an advisor to ensure that his father’s tale was told faithfully; and star Yen certainly believes the final product is successful in that aim. “I think we did justice to… his real story,” the actor told website easternKicks in 2009. Ip Man has spawned two sequels since its 2008 release and is a must-see for lovers of kung fu.

18. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Score: 75

Michael Cera may not seem an obvious action star, but the actor kicked butt in 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – a relatively faithful adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel and certainly currently among the best action movies on Netflix. Perhaps it helps that Cera wasn’t cast as a macho meathead; instead, he plays an ambitionless indie musician who’s forced into combat against his new girlfriend’s evil ex-partners. Yet while Cera shines as Pilgrim, it’s Edgar Wright’s direction that really sets the film apart; that and Pilgrim’s sheer energy and wit, which are both in abundance. Given all of this, it’s no surprise, then, that the movie has picked up plenty of fans. And these include director Kevin Smith, who following a screening of Pilgrim told The Film Stage, “That movie is great. It’s spellbinding, and nobody is going to understand what the f*** just hit them.”

17. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Score: 75.7

Prior to Guardians of the Galaxy’s 2014 release, some predicted that the movie would underwhelm at the box office. But, of course, the Marvel feature proved to be a startling success – one that has in turn paved the way for a whole new franchise. The 2017 sequel to the original sees Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and company now firmly established as heroes. Along the way, Quill also reunites with his dad, Ego – played by action stalwart Kurt Russell – who secretly has rather megalomaniacal intentions. And there’s some welcome character development throughout the film, to boot, not to mention those trademark touches of humor. So, while director James Gunn’s 2018 firing by Disney may have put the future of any subsequent Guardians of the Galaxy films in jeopardy, Vol. 2 at least shows just how much promise the series possesses.

16. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Score: 75.7

The events of standalone Star Wars saga Rogue One take place before those seen in A New Hope, with the 2016 epic having chosen to reveal how the rebels – including Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso – manage to acquire the Death Star’s plans. In contrast to the 1977 classic, though, Gareth Edwards’ movie is rather bleak in tone, and there are deaths aplenty throughout the film’s 133 minutes. Still, Rogue One doesn’t shy away from thrills either; indeed, the movie’s epic final battle on and above the planet Scarif surely ranks as among the most exciting set pieces of the Star Wars franchise. Warmly reviewed upon its release, Rogue One was also a huge hit with audiences. The film brought in an astonishing $1 billion at the worldwide box office, too.

15. Fearless (2006)

Score: 78

Prior to Fearless’s 2006 release, Jet Li claimed that the movie would be his last ever wushu – or Chinese kung fu – epic. And if that ultimately turns out to be the case, then the star went out with a bang – as the Ronny Yu-directed feature remains a treat to watch. Inspired by the life of martial artist Huo Yuanjia, Fearless paints a revealing picture of the Chinese national hero. However, it’s Li’s impeccable fight scenes – choreographed to precision by Yuen Woo-ping – that put Fearless miles beyond its peers. Perhaps inspired to witness Li’s swansong, then, Chinese fans helped make the film a blockbuster; yet Fearless also received a warm welcome on Western shores. In a review for The Seattle Times, for example, critic Mark Rahner praised the flick as “a simple but elegantly told morality tale with beautiful sets and scenery and plenty of bracing action.”

14. The Raid (2011)

Score: 78.3

The Raid perfectly demonstrates why simpler is sometimes better when it comes to the big screen. You see, the 2011 feature – which was directed by Gareth Evans – takes place almost entirely in one location: a gang-infested tower block from which Iko Uwais’ cop must escape. Uwais puts in a powerhouse performance, too; watching the star’s mastery of the pencak silat fighting style is still a breathtaking experience even now. And The Raid’s mixture of blistering gunplay and hand-to-hand combat certainly seems to have found favor with Guardian critic Peter Bradshaw, who labeled the Indonesian martial arts movie “skull-splinteringly violent, uncompromisingly intense and simply brilliant.” Proof, if any were needed, that it’s among the best action movies on Netflix at present.

13. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Score: 78.3

Revenge may often be considered a dish best served cold, but Quentin Tarantino sure turned up the heat in 2003’s Kill Bill: Vol. 1. But, that said, creating the film – which sees Uma Thurman’s Bride seek bloody vengeance after being left for dead on her wedding day – was initially daunting for the writer/director. As Tarantino admitted to IGN in 2004, he had to first get his head around penning often wordless set pieces. “I was really trying to… throw my hat in the ring with other great action directors,” the filmmaker added. Regardless, Kill Bill: Vol 1. manages to blend Tarantino’s various influences – blaxploitation films and samurai flicks among them – to produce often dizzying brilliance. The film was a hit at the box office, too, ultimately earning $180 million worldwide.

12. Doctor Strange (2016)

Score: 78.7

With Marvel’s 14th entry in its Cinematic Universe, director Scott Derrickson dragged the franchise into new and surreal territory. Yes, 2016’s Doctor Strange – which focuses on Benedict Cumberbatch’s eponymous sorcerer-in-training – is chock-full of hallucinatory imagery. Effects whizz Richard Bluff apparently drew heavy inspiration from artist M.C. Escher in bringing the film’s reality-bending set pieces to life – and he earned an Oscar nomination for his efforts, too. But while Doctor Strange may be visually complicated, it still has all the levity that fans expect from the MCU. In her review for Time, critic Stephanie Zacharek certainly praised Cumberbatch’s comedic skill, noting the actor’s ability to get “a big laugh from nothing more than an arched eyebrow” while on screen.

11. Serenity (2005)

Score: 78.9

Following Firefly’s cancellation in 2002, Joss Whedon knew that he owed fans a true conclusion to the sci-fi series. So, the director met with Hollywood producer Mary Parent, who in turn saw the potential for a feature-length Firefly movie. That film is 2005’s Serenity, which continues where Firefly left off and gives Mal Reynolds – played by Nathan Fillion – and his crew of intergalactic smugglers the send-off that they deserve. And while Serenity only performed modestly with paying audiences, it has since taken on cult status; a 2007 readers’ poll by SFX magazine even saw it lauded as the greatest sci-fi film of all time. The movie has also now become a fixture of the International Space Station’s film collection thanks to astronaut Steven Swanson.

10. King Kong (2005)

Score: 79

Although 1933’s King Kong remains an out-and-out classic, it naturally feels a little dated today. However, the tale of a gigantic ape who is seized from an island and brought to New York City was given a fresh spin in 2005 thanks to Peter Jackson’s revival. And whereas the original monster movie used Willis H. O’Brien’s then-groundbreaking stop-motion animation, Jackson worked with motion-capture technology to bring the super-simian – played by Andy Serkis – to life. The film therefore allows for Kong to take part in some impressive set pieces, including a fight with multiple dinosaurs and an update of his iconic rampage through downtown Manhattan. Moreover, with an eventual worldwide box-office gross of $550 million, Jackson’s King Kong was certainly a hit with audiences. The movie evidently left an impression on the Academy, too, which awarded the film three Oscars in 2006.

9. Hot Fuzz (2007)

Score: 80.7

It’s not often that high-octane cop films and English pastoral settings go hand in hand, but that’s exactly what’s on offer in Hot Fuzz. Filmed in director Edgar Wright’s home city of Wells, Somerset, the 2007 movie follows the carnage that ensues when Simon Pegg’s gung-ho London police officer, Nicholas Angel, is transferred to a sleepy British village. What makes Hot Fuzz great is its tongue-in-cheek mix of Hollywood blockbuster-style action and the low-key charm of British police procedurals. During the film’s press tour, Wright even admitted to Collider that its genesis had come by way of a question: “What [if] Tony Scott had to direct [rural U.K. police drama] Heartbeat?” Thankfully, the joke wasn’t lost on the public. And Hot Fuzz’s canny blend of humor and action led to it being named one of the 50 best British films of all time by Empire in 2016.

8. Kill Zone 2 (2015)

Score: 81.3

Having gained global attention in 2003’s Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior, Tony Jaa is now among Eastern cinema’s most dynamic stars. Need convincing? Well, Jaa’s action chops are on full display in his 2015 Hong Kong movie debut, Kill Zone 2. That’s also despite the fact that the Thai actor ran into some initial language challenges during production; however, he later admitted that he and his co-stars – who include Wu Jing as an undercover police officer exposing an organ-trafficking ring – had found a way to make things work. “Whatever might have been missing [in] vocabulary was made up for in camaraderie,” Jaa told City on Fire in 2016. And with the website lauding Kill Zone 2 as “one of the best Hong Kong productions in years,” the movie’s star may indeed have proved that actions speak louder than words.

7. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Score: 81.7

At one point, the Thor series of movies was arguably the most underwhelming of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that all changed with 2017’s riotous and ribald Ragnarok. Thanks to the handiwork of director Taika Waititi, the third installment of the franchise has a far more comedic tone than that of its predecessors. Stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston had free rein to ad-lib their lines, too. In fact, in a 2017 interview with MTV News, Waititi estimated that “80 percent of the film” had been unscripted. Elsewhere, Ragnarok sees Cate Blanchett shine as Thor’s villainous sister Hela, who ends up banishing her heroic sibling from Asgard. And the pair’s final fight – set to Led Zeppelin’s thunderous “Immigrant Song” – stands out as possibly one of the MCU’s defining moments.

6. Face/Off (1997)

Score: 82.3

For his third Hollywood release, John Woo received a budget of $80 million to explore his artistic vision. It was a good thing, too, as what the director delivered became one of the wildest action movies of all time: 1997’s Face/Off. Centered on mortal enemies who literally switch faces, the film is awash with Woo’s “gun fu” violence and over-the-top set pieces. But it’s actually stars John Travolta and Nicolas Cage – portraying an FBI agent and a terrorist, respectively – who make Face/Off truly special. Certainly, both actors appear to have so much fun on screen that it’s difficult to imagine the fact that their roles were originally intended for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. And while it may not be subtle, Face/Off is beyond entertaining. As The Concourse put it in a 2014 retrospective, “Why can’t we have movies like this anymore?”

5. Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Score: 82.3

In part two of the Bride’s quest for vengeance, Uma Thurman’s former assassin tries to track down the film’s titular target in Mexico rather than Japan. Despite the director setting some of his 2004 film in Latin America, though, Quentin Tarantino’s influences appeared to remain firmly Eastern. With the introduction of fighting master Pai Mei – played by Chinese martial arts star Gordon Liu – for example, Tarantino pays tribute to the legendary Shaw Brothers’ kung fu films. Meanwhile, Thurman’s character’s final use of the “Five Point Palm Exploding Heart Technique” is a further nod to Asian cinema. And while the Bride’s tale may seem to have reached its natural conclusion, Kill Bill: Vol. 2’s $152-million worldwide gross could mean that she yet returns to movie theaters one day. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bride made one more appearance [on screen],” Tarantino told Variety in 2015.

4. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Score: 82.7

Upon its 2017 release, Star Wars: The Last Jedi received a cold reception from some die-hard fans. In their eyes, the series had been marred by the new movie’s occasionally humorous tone, its apparent disregard for audience expectations and – gasp – several roles for women. In spite of this backlash from a section of the Star Wars fanbase, though, The Last Jedi likely captivated others who had tired of the saga’s tropes. After all, director Rian Johnson has concocted a thrilling sci-fi adventure that also serves as something of a meta-commentary on film franchises. The Last Jedi has won over many critics, too, earning it a 91 percent “certified fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

3. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Score: 85.7

After joining the Bourne franchise for 2004’s The Bourne Supremacy, Paul Greengrass left audiences eager for an equally gripping follow-up – and with 2007’s Bourne Ultimatum, the director may even have blown expectations out of the water. Picking up shortly after the events of Supremacy, the film follows Matt Damon’s amnesiac assassin, Jason Bourne, as he pieces together the truth about his life. Greengrass’ “shaky-cam” style depicts the operative’s subsequent clashes with enemy agents in bone-crushing detail, too. Movie fans certainly seemed stunned. But while Ultimatum’s $442-million box-office gross is impressive enough, its true legacy perhaps lies in the number of imitators that it has spawned. Indeed, the director’s signature technique – including quick cuts and handheld camera work – appears to have influenced subsequent action films from Quantum of Solace to The Expendables. In 2016 The Economist even claimed that Greengrass has “redefined action” using the shaky-cam method.

2. Black Panther (2018)

Score: 86.3

For years, audiences waited for black characters to take center stage in a Hollywood blockbuster. Then, film fans finally got their wish in 2018 with Marvel’s Black Panther, which features a predominantly black cast. Director Ryan Coogler also apparently used Afrofuturist themes to help create the world of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa – the king and protector of the fictitious African nation Wakanda. And the movie’s astounding success may in fact mark the beginning of a change in Hollywood. Indeed, as Rolling Stone put it in 2018, Black Panther appears to point “to a new direction for depicting not only black superheroes but also how we imagine our heroes.” Nicely put. It’s certainly earned its place as among the very best action movies on Netflix.

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Score: 90.3

It was no easy feat bringing J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings to the big screen. After first conceiving of the idea in 1995, Peter Jackson would work for six years – not least through a grueling 438-day shoot in New Zealand – before he saw his vision realized. Fortunately, though, the director’s efforts paid off, as the first part of the film trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ring, became a near-instant success. The movie went on to gross $869 million worldwide, in fact, while also making major stars of cast members Elijah Wood and Viggo Mortensen. Plus, the fantasy feature was a critical smash, and in 2002 it won four Academy Awards, including one for Weta Digital’s groundbreaking visual effects. Currently ranked as the 12th highest-rated film on IMDb, The Fellowship of the Ring remains just as powerful today as it was upon its 2001 release.

