The 50 Best Movies On Netflix Right Now

According to data from Flixable, there are more than 4,000 movies available on Netflix at this very moment. So if you sign into the streaming service with no idea of what you'd like to watch, then chances are you're going to be in for a night of scrolling until you find something that's just right. After all, the next movie you cast your eye over may be even better than the previous one. And with so much choice to hand, picking a flick that will satisfy even the fussiest viewer can be tough. Save yourself time, then, with our definitive guide to the very best movies streaming on Netflix as of January 2019.

Methodology

To establish which movies should be included on this list, we first turned to New on Netflix USA’s ratings of films currently available on Netflix. We then selected the 50 films with the highest scores on that site, excluding documentaries. In addition, we conducted our own independent research to ensure that we featured only the very best movies out there.

To establish our ranking, we then gathered ratings for those 50 movies from each of the following touchstone sites: IMDb, Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes. Any film for which only an IMDb rating was available was subsequently disqualified; and this was also the case for any movie with a Rotten Tomatoes rating based on fewer than 15 reviews.

The ratings were then combined to give each movie an average score out of 100, and the 50 films with the highest average scores were concluded to be the best currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S. These scores also, of course, determined the final ordering of the movies.

50. An Education (2009)

Score: 84.3

An Education is a coming-of-age tale about a 16-year-old girl, played by Carey Mulligan, who embarks on an affair with Peter Sarsgaard’s much older man. According to Vanity Fair, this premise led some viewers to initially label An Education as “that pedophile movie.” But director Lone Scherfig doesn’t agree with such an assessment. “The age gap was not that much of an issue for me,” she told the publication in 2009. “You have cigarettes, racism [and] a young girl who has a sexual appetite [in there]; all of this adds to the credibility and, in a way, the innocence of the film.” The potentially contentious subject matter didn’t appear to deter the Academy, either, since the film ultimately earned three Oscar nominations, including one for Mulligan.

49. Milk (2008)

Score: 84.3

When writer Dustin Lance Black accepted his Best Original Screenplay Oscar for biopic Milk, he said that he had been 13 years old when he’d first encountered Harvey Milk’s story. “[That] gave me the hope that one day I could live my life openly as who I am,” Black said while on the verge of tears. Yet despite the potential of the openly gay activist’s tale to inspire, it apparently wasn’t easy getting Milk made. “We doubted every day that our green light would last until we wrapped,” Black told Focus Features in 2018. “Back then, getting people interested in stories that just had an LGBTQ+ character was incredibly difficult – much less a story that took our lives seriously.” However, Milk, which was directed by Gus Van Sant, went on to achieve amazing success – as well as Academy Awards for Black and star Sean Penn.

48. Krisha (2015)

Score: 84.7

If you’ve never heard of Krisha before, you’re probably not alone. After all, the film screened in just 26 theaters and made a mere $144,822, according to Box Office Mojo. Kickstarter contributions partially funded the drama, too, and these donations accounted for just under half of its paltry $30,000 budget. That’s not even to mention, either, the fact that Krisha was shot in just nine days at director Trey Edward Shults’ parents’ home. So, why is it one of the best movies on Netflix right now? Well, for one thing Krisha was a hit with critics; The Hollywood Reporter, for example, lauded it as “extraordinary” and displaying “bracing originality.” Shults’ directorial debut stars Krisha Fairchild as the eponymous character, who fights to keep herself together over the course of a Thanksgiving celebration with family.

47. The Wailing (2016)

Score: 84.7

The unnatural deaths of some of director Hong-jin Na’s loved ones partly inspired The Wailing; and these losses left Na with a certain question. “What I had to find out was why [they had become victims],” he told The Playlist in 2016. “So, I began to meet and talk to the clergy of various religions.” And from these beginnings came a deeply evocative horror movie about a police officer investigating a series of gruesome deaths coupled with an inexplicable wave of sickness. Critics later gave Na’s feature almost universal praise, with Empire claiming that it “leaves you with a lingering, unshakeable sense of dread that Hollywood horror films can rarely muster.” The Wailing also scooped five of South Korea’s prestigious Blue Dragon Film awards.

46. Sunday’s Illness (2018)

Score: 85

In a 2018 review of Sunday’s Illness, The Guardian lauded the drama as “among the year’s most exquisite revelations.” High praise indeed, but what’s the film all about? Well, on the surface, the Spanish movie tells the tale of a woman spending ten strained days with the mother who had abandoned her 35 years before. And yet there may be more going on in Sunday’s Illness than first meets the eye. When speaking to The Daily Dot in 2018, director Ramón Salazar explained that his film is in fact designed to “create several layers of thought.” He elaborated, “You can choose to be more realist and to follow just the facts of what is actually happening, or [you can track] the idea and the desires that that encounter brings to the characters.”

45. Chicken Run (2000)

Score: 85

From the movie’s conception to its completion, the Aardman Animation team took nearly half a decade to make Chicken Run. This included a couple of years spent coming up with the characters and planning the action as well as a further year and a half of laborious production time. During filming, a 250-strong crew worked with 534 silicon-and-plasticine figures to help produce a movie that, for all that work, remains the most lucrative stop-motion animation in cinematic history. Originally described to distributors DreamWorks as “an escape movie with chickens,” Chicken Run follows a bunch of feathered friends who look to flee a farm before they get made into pies. Yet for directors Nick Park and Peter Lord, the film is about so much more than that. As Park told Hollywood.com in 2000, it’s “a story about people in chicken costumes, really.”

44. Bad Genius (2017)

Score: 85

Bad Genius became the biggest hit of 2017 in its native Thailand – although it also achieved success in other territories. The drama’s box-office takings in China, for instance, helped it break a 13-year record for foreign-film sales. And after Bad Genius opened the New York Asian Film Festival in 2017, director Nattawut Poonpiriya conceded that his work appears to have charmed many overseas. “I am quite surprised to see that our non-Thai audiences can relate to the film this much,” he said to The News Lens that year. “I think that also means that the education system in other countries may have similar problems.” As for its synopsis, Bad Genius is about a high-schooler hoping to become a millionaire by pulling off an elaborate cheating scam on an important exam.

43. Children of Men (2006)

Score: 85

“I think that Children of Men has only become an increasingly relevant and realistic portrait of where we are in the world,” actress Clare-Hope Ashitey told IndieWire in 2016. And it seems that others agree. In fact, GQ and the BBC have each published articles claiming that Alfonso Cuarón’s sci-fi movie – which stars Clive Owen as its lead – is now more relevant than ever. How so? Well, it’s mainly because of the vision of the U.K. in 2027 that Children of Men presents. In this reality, a government intent on getting its hands on the first woman to become pregnant in nearly two decades is shown portraying refugees as evil and locking up immigrants. For some, then, the movie may appear to depict a world not too dissimilar from ours in the present day.

42. Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Score: 85

Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in America has a somewhat troubled history. First of all, the celebrated director apparently spent 15 years just getting the project to theaters. And after Leone had finally delivered a finished edit, the studio then cut 90 minutes of footage without his consent. This all resulted in a film that, according to Empire, once had star James Woods raving, “I hope they burn the f***ing negative!” American critics who witnessed the slimmed-down cut in 1984 weren’t particularly happy with it, either, and nor did the movie excel at the box office. These days, though, the 229-minute version of Once Upon a Time in America is widely regarded as among the best films ever.

41. Cinema Paradiso (1988)

Score: 85

After its 1988 release, Cinema Paradiso won the Grand Prix at Cannes as well as awards at both the Oscars and the BAFTAs. IMDb voters seem to like the film, too; their ratings have led to it currently being listed on the website as the 54th greatest movie ever made. And perhaps some of this affection for Giuseppe Tornatore’s drama is down to arguably Cinema Paradiso’s most famous scene, which involves a montage of celebrated kisses from other movies. That sequence has been parodied and commented upon ever since – even The Simpsons once chose to spoof it – and it seems to perfectly encapsulate the movie’s exploration of the power of cinema. The story itself concerns a young Italian boy and his burgeoning friendship with the projectionist at his local theater.

40. Mudbound (2017)

Score: 85.3

After Mudbound earned a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival, Netflix paid out $12.5 million for its distribution rights. Dee Rees’ war drama then enjoyed a brief spell in theaters, which in turn made its cinematographer, Rachel Morrison, eligible to receive an Academy Award. And rather astonishingly, when the nominations for the 2018 Oscars were announced, Morrison became the first woman ever to be in contention in the Best Cinematography category. That same year also saw Mudbound up for the Best Adapted Screenplay award, while star Mary J. Blige broke further ground when she was nominated in both the Original Song and Supporting Actress categories. Mudbound found favor with the critics, too; the film – about two WWII veterans trying to negotiate prejudice in Mississippi – currently holds a 97 percent “certified fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

39. Mustang (2015)

Score: 85.3

Deniz Gamze Ergüven made her directorial debut with 2015 Turkish-language drama Mustang, which tells the story of five orphaned young women who ultimately pay a hefty price for socializing with their male classmates. “A lot of those stories are from my childhood [and] the childhood of my mother and her sisters,” Ergüven told the Los Angeles Times in 2015. “We triggered a little scandal when we sat on the shoulders of the boys.” All the same, upon its release Mustang garnered almost universal praise as well as a number of critical accolades internationally. Among the prestigious recognition that the film has received are four César Awards – the French equivalent to Oscars – and a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 88th Academy Awards.

38. United 93 (2006)

Score: 85.3

United 93 was the first movie to come out of Hollywood to deal directly with 9/11. The thriller charts in almost real time director Paul Greengrass’ interpretation of the events that took place aboard United Airlines Flight 93 that day – with the film’s makers having previously received the blessing of the victims’ families to depict the fateful journey on screen. The actors playing the heroic passengers, meanwhile, were given some free rein to improvise their dialogue. And although some have voiced concerns about the accuracy of the finished picture, United 93 has nevertheless been widely acclaimed. Indeed, according to Metacritic, no other film released in 2006 appeared on as many “best movies of the year” lists.

37. Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013)

Score: 85.3

In 2013 the Cannes Film Festival’s jury gave stars Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos and director Abdellatif Kechiche the Palme d’Or award for Blue Is the Warmest Color. Steven Spielberg was part of that jury, too, and he went on to praise the film as a “great love story” about “deep love and deep heartbreak.” Yet almost as soon as Blue Is the Warmest Color was screened at the festival, it made headlines. Firstly, it was claimed that members of the behind-the-scenes crew had been subject to terrible working conditions. Then the author of the original graphic novel argued that the movie’s love-making scenes were virtually akin to “porn.” And Seydoux herself would similarly allege that the filming experience had been “horrible.” Nevertheless, in its review, The Globe and Mail maintained that the finished product “is too exceptional a film to be defined by its controversy.”

36. A Little Princess (1995)

Score: 85.7

Long before Alfonso Cuarón earned an Oscar for Gravity, the director had turned critics’ heads with A Little Princess. The family film – inspired by the Frances Hodgson Burnett novel of the same name – tells the tale of a ten-year-old girl who becomes a servant after her father is deemed to have been killed in action during WWI. However, despite the attempts of a stern headmistress, the child’s spirit can’t be crushed – as seen in the movie’s stirring fantasy sequences. A Little Princess received rapturous reviews from critics upon its initial release; unfortunately, though, it failed to find an audience in theaters. By way of explanation for the feature’s relatively poor box-office performance, producer Mark Johnson told the Los Angeles Times in 1995 that “the movie was better than the marketing.” Thanks to Netflix, though, there’s no excuse for people to miss out on such a top film now.

35. Y Tu Mamá También (2001)

Score: 85.7

When speaking about making Y Tu Mamá También, director Alfonso Cuarón told Criterion, “[The movie] was a reconnection to the reason why I wanted to make films in the first place.” Cuarón also claimed that before this he had gotten lost in being a “director for hire” for American studios. To produce Y Tu Mamá También, then, Cuarón headed back to his native Mexico to work with up-and-coming stars Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna and film the story of an eventful road trip undertaken by two boys. Yet while the result was critically lauded, it wasn’t without controversy. This was mainly due to the feature’s depictions of sex and drug use, which ultimately gained it an R rating. And at the time of Y Tu Mamá También’s release, critic Roger Ebert even bemoaned, “The MPAA have made it impossible for a movie like this to be produced in America.”

34. Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Score: 85.7

Both Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto underwent dramatic transformations for their roles in biographical drama Dallas Buyers Club. McConaughey in fact dropped almost 50 pounds in a bid to more accurately portray HIV-positive electrician Ron Woodroof, while Leto shed 30 pounds and stayed in character throughout the shoot to play transgender AIDS patient Rayon. Leto’s commitment was indeed so total that in 2013 director Jean-Marc Vallée told Focus Features, “I never met Jared Leto. I met Rayon; I don’t know Leto. Jared never showed me Jared.” McConaughey and Leto’s efforts were clearly worthwhile, though, as both men earned Academy Awards for their work. As for the film’s narrative, it concerns the real-life Woodroof’s efforts in the ’80s to supply unapproved drugs to help those with HIV and AIDS. In its review of Dallas Buyers Club, Newsday called the movie, simply, “transcendent.”

33. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Score: 85.7

Although the New York Post ultimately dubbed The Bourne Ultimatum “a pulse-pounding peak to Matt Damon’s spy trilogy,” the film actually had a pretty inauspicious beginning. Indeed, when Damon talked to GQ in 2011, he revealed that the first draft of the screenplay had been “unreadable,” “a career-ender” and “embarrassing.” Small wonder, then, that this state of affairs in turn led to rewrites happening while the film was being shot. “It’s not an advisable way to make a movie,” Damon added of the situation during Ultimatum’s promotional tour. But regardless, director Paul Greengrass – making his second Bourne film – somehow turned in an action flick that garnered both huge praise and ample takings at the box office. And although Ultimatum may not be an ideal jumping-on point for newcomers to the Bourne franchise, it nevertheless has the highest rating of the entire movie series on IMDb.

32. Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Score: 85.7

Hilary Swank could have died while preparing to play Million Dollar Baby’s Maggie. At one point during her intense training, you see, she acquired a massive blister on one of her feet. And while that may not sound dangerous by itself, the blister then became infected with staphylococcus. “So, I went to the doctor… and he said, ‘This is really serious,’” Swank told 60 Minutes in 2005. “‘If you had waited two more hours, you would’ve been in the hospital for three weeks. And if it gets to your heart, that’s it.’” Fortunately for Swank, that wasn’t it. What’s more, she went on not only to complete the film but also to earn an Oscar for her performance. The Academy crowned the sports drama Best Picture, too, with Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman receiving their own statuettes for winning in the Best Director and Best Supporting Actor categories, respectively.

31. Life of Brian (1979)

Score: 85.7

The initial kernel of inspiration for Monty Python’s Life of Brian came after Python member Eric Idle dreamt up the title Jesus Christ: Lust for Glory. It’s perhaps little wonder, then, that when Life of Brian actually hit theaters, the comedy caused something of a stir. So much so, in fact, that the Roman Catholic Church apparently even awarded Brian a unique certification: “C” – short for “Condemned.” And yet the movie’s director, Python’s Terry Jones, had a slightly different perspective on the furor. “I took the view [that] Brian wasn’t blasphemous; it was heretical,” he explained to the Radio Times in 2011. But either way, the film – which depicts the trials of a man born right next to Jesus and subsequently believed to be the Son of God – has proven popular with audiences ever since its release.

30. Howards End (1992)

Score: 86

Howards End could hardly have come with a higher pedigree. The film emerged from the lauded Merchant Ivory Productions company, after all, and it’s packed with top British thespians of the caliber of Sir Anthony Hopkins, Helena Bonham Carter and Dame Emma Thompson. Thompson in fact took home an Academy Award for her performance, while the production itself earned two additional Oscars alongside a further six nominations. And yet while all this may suggest that Howards End is just another comfortable period drama, it’s actually rather nuanced. Roger Ebert noted, for instance, that the movie “[seethes] with anger, passion, greed and emotional violence.” Adapted from the novel of the same name by E.M. Forster, the film follows the fortunes of three families as they battle over the estate of an upper-class woman.

29. Black Panther (2018)

Score: 86.3

A Black Panther movie had been mooted as long ago as 1992, with Wesley Snipes pushing at the time to bring the superhero to the big screen. With the right director for the project proving elusive, however, Snipes eventually moved on to Blade. Then, finally, Black Panther was released in 2018 – and the Ryan Coogler-helmed adaptation was worth the wait. In the end, Chadwick Boseman took the role of T’Challa, the Black Panther, who battles to save his country, Wakanda, from an imminent threat. And it’s fair to say that audiences couldn’t get enough of the finished product, either, as Black Panther completed its theatrical run with more than $1.3 billion in global receipts. It’s hardly surprising, then, that the Marvel movie is one of the top ten highest-grossing feature films ever.

28. Quiz Show (1994)

Score: 86.3

Quiz Show tells the true story of a fixing scandal that rocked the TV show Twenty-One back in the 1950s. Robert Redford’s Oscar-nominated drama sees Ralph Fiennes and John Turturro portray Charles Van Doren and Herb Stempel, respectively. Both of those real-life individuals had, you see, played their part in staging Twenty-One – even though the show was presented as real to around 50 million members of the watching public. In a 2008 article for The New Yorker, the actual Van Doren also confessed that the film is largely accurate in recounting the past behind-the-scenes drama. Yet he did have one quibble. The former contestant explained, “I understand that movies need to compress and conflate. But what bothered me most was the epilogue stating that I never taught again. I didn’t stop teaching.”

27. God’s Own Country (2017)

Score: 86.3

Although God’s Own Country has been compared by some critics to both Brokeback Mountain and Call Me by Your Name, Francis Lee’s movie very much stands alone. The drama tells the story of a morose farmer, played by Josh O’Connor, who embarks on a relationship with Alec Secareanu’s immigrant employee. The bleak setting serves as a reminder of the hard lives that the men lead, while their feelings for each other are revealed in a suitably dispassionate fashion, too. O’Connor and Secareanu have certainly received praise for their performances; The Guardian, for example, called their acting “sharp, intelligent and emotionally generous.” And director Lee has also had his share of plaudits, with the Houston Chronicle dubbing God’s Own Country an “electrifying feature debut.”

26. Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001)

Score: 86.7

In 2006 a panel of cineastes selected Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India among their 50 movies that everybody must see before they die. Other critics were effusive with their praise for the film as well, and Variety hailed it as “pure entertainment.” The Ashutosh Gowariker-directed feature stars one of Bollywood’s highest-profile actors in Aamir Khan and follows the attempts of a tax-hit village to defeat villainous Brits in a cricket game. Drama and romance abound throughout, with some memorable songs and dance routines packed in there too. It’s worth noting, though, that Lagaan was something of a labor of love for its cast and crew. They worked on location for almost six months straight – an almost unprecedented feat in Indian cinema at the time.

25. Carol (2015)

Score: 87

When Carol first screened at Cannes, audience members reportedly gave it a standing ovation for a whole ten minutes. And according to Metacritic, Todd Haynes’ movie – which centers around a lesbian relationship between Cate Blanchett’s titular character and Rooney Mara’s Therese – was the best-reviewed flick of 2015. Perhaps, then, the 18 years that the feature took to develop were worth it after all. Fortunately, at any rate, Carol’s writer, Phyllis Nagy, actually knew Patricia Highsmith, who penned the novel on which the film is based. “I found [the book’s] treatment of the sexuality of the two female characters quite radical – especially for something that had been published in 1952,” Nagy told Creative Screenwriting in 2015.

24. My Happy Family (2017)

Score: 87

My Happy Family only screened in the U.S. at a handful of film festivals, so it’s likely that the drama passed you by back in 2017. However, the critics who did see the movie were seemingly unrestrained in their praise. The Hollywood Reporter, for instance, wrote that the Georgian picture’s “terrific cast” and “talented” directors turned its rather everyday premise into a “minor Greek comic-tragedy.” Meanwhile, The Village Voice named My Happy Family as “one of 2017’s best films.” The aforementioned directors calling the shots here were Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross, whose use of long takes and ambient sounds imbue a rather claustrophobic immediacy to the tale of an overburdened woman finally deciding to strike out on her own.

23. My Life as a Zucchini (2016)

Score: 87

This Swiss-French animated movie may have a strange title, but it’s actually more touching than it is bizarre. You see, My Life as a Zucchini – or Ma vie de Courgette, to give it its official name – is about neglected and mistreated young people who find solace in one another’s company. And its themes are therefore likely to resonate with even those adult viewers who may otherwise scoff at the idea of watching a stop-motion film without little ones around. The reviews for Claude Barras’ effort are glowing, too. Mark Kermode, for instance, wrote that the movie is “beautifully tender,” while the Chicago Sun-Times claimed, simply, that it is “marvelous.” My Life as a Zucchini was also in contention for the Best Animated Feature Film award at the 2017 Oscars.

22. The Iron Giant (1999)

Score: 87

Speaking to Animation World Network in 2009, Brad Bird said of The Iron Giant, “We were dead on arrival on opening day.” And as that rather blunt statement suggests, the director was referring to the movie’s abysmal box-office performance in theaters. It cost $70 million but ultimately earned just over $31 million in receipts, making it a big flop. Bird went on to blame the situation on Warner Bros., saying that the studio “refusing to give [the picture] a release date… made it impossible to get awareness for the film going in time.” Still, The Iron Giant’s timeless tale of a boy and his robot has received considerable plaudits from critics. In fact, its Rotten Tomatoes score is a highly impressive 96 percent.

21. Room (2015)

Score: 87

Ostensibly, Lenny Abrahamson’s Room depicts how a woman and her young son persevere while in captivity for years on end. Lead actress Brie Larson has a different take on the harrowing drama, however, having told The A.V. Club in 2015 that it is really about “love and freedom” and “what it feels like to grow up and become your own person.” Larson also confessed that she had consulted a “trauma specialist” and stayed out of sunlight in preparation for her performance. And the extra work clearly paid off, as many reviews of the film noted just how good she and then-seven-year-old Jacob Tremblay are in their roles. Larson ended up winning an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for her work, too.

20. 45 Years (2015)

Score: 87.3

In a review for The Guardian, Mark Kermode lauded 45 Years as “rather extraordinary.” The critic also commended leads Tom Courtenay and Charlotte Rampling for their “superbly nuanced performances” as a seemingly content married couple who learn that the body of the husband’s ex-girlfriend has been discovered in the Alps. It appears that the Academy enjoyed Rampling’s work in Andrew Heigh’s romantic drama, too, as the veteran actress earned an Oscar nomination for her part in the film; and 45 Years itself received a nod in the Outstanding British Film category at the 2016 British Academy Film Awards. The short story on which the movie is based was, interestingly, actually inspired by a real-life event. But in that case, it was reportedly a mountaineer in France whose frozen and perfectly preserved body was found some 70 years after he had gone missing.

19. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Score: 87.3

Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind tells the story of Richard Dreyfuss’ Roy Neary, whose everyday life starts to go awry after he witnesses visiting aliens. The classic sci-fi is also arguably a gentler, more uplifting movie than others being produced within the same genre today. But that’s not to say it was an easy film to bring to fruition. Shooting suffered from several delays, for starters. Moreover, Close Encounters’ budget sky-rocketed from $10 million to $20 million, with many at the time believing that the huge outlays on both the production and its promotion could bankrupt Columbia Pictures. That being said, the finished film excelled both critically and commercially, picking up no fewer than eight Oscar nominations. Two other versions of the movie were also unveiled after its initial 1977 release: a “Special Edition” in 1980 and a “Collector’s Edition” in 1998.

18. Coco (2017)

Score: 87.3

Incredibly, Coco is the first Pixar movie to showcase a protagonist from a minority background. It’s also by far the most expensive movie ever made with a predominantly Latino cast. So, it’s fair to say that there was a lot riding on the film. Director Lee Unkrich was aware of this too; as he told The Independent in 2017, “With me not being Latino myself, I knew that this project was going to come under heavy scrutiny.” The production team – including co-director Adrian Molina – therefore brought in cultural advisers to help make sure they got everything just right. The result is a charming adventure story that sees 12-year-old Miguel plunge into the Land of the Dead to track down his ancestors. And critics and audiences alike fell head over heels for Coco, with the movie ending its theatrical run boasting an incredible $807 million box-office haul.

17. The King’s Speech (2010)

Score: 87.7

After receiving almost universal critical acclaim, The King’s Speech earned four major Academy Awards, including one apiece for star Colin Firth and director Tom Hooper. That’s not bad going for a film that was apparently put on hold for a time by none other than the Queen Mother. However, after the beloved royal passed away in 2002, the filmmakers felt free to finally produce the drama about King George VI’s battle against his stutter. And the response from the royal family? Well, according to a report in The Sun, Queen Elizabeth II herself rather liked the movie. “To learn Her Majesty has seen the film and was moved in turn moves and humbles me greatly,” the film’s writer, David Seidler, revealed in a statement upon hearing the news.

16. Unforgiven (1992)

Score: 87.7

Released at a time when audiences didn’t appear to be overly interested in Westerns, Unforgiven seemingly defied the odds to become a hit with both critics and the paying public. But then this is not a movie that revels in the old clichés of the Western; there are no high-noon duels to be seen here, for example. Instead, Clint Eastwood’s film delves into the dark heart of what it really means to kill. Eastwood himself takes the starring role as Bill Munny, a hog farmer forced to confront his previous murderous ways. And, as many will remember, this marked the actor’s return to the genre that had initially made his name. Eastwood had, in fact, read the script for Unforgiven some ten years prior to production; he’d simply shelved it so that he could “do some other things first.”

15. Her (2013)

Score: 88

In Spike Jonze’s Her, Joaquin Phoenix slowly falls in love with an operating system voiced by Scarlett Johansson. Yet while that may sound like an odd premise for a movie, the consensus is that it works. The New York Times certainly seemed to think so, dubbing Her a “deeply sincere romance,” while Time Out wrote that the quirky sci-fi is “quietly dazzling.” Jonze would even end up bagging a Best Original Screenplay Academy Award for writing the movie. But there’s also an interesting bit of backstory about the casting; you see, Johansson was only brought on board when it came to post-production. British star Samantha Morton had initially portrayed the role of the operating system on set, having read her lines from a makeshift sound booth.

14. Song of the Sea (2014)

Score: 88.3

In 2009 director Tomm Moore saw his film The Secret of Kells released to critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination. So what better way to follow that up than produce another animated movie to yet more praise and a second hat tip from the Academy? The feature in question is Song of the Sea – a fantasy that follows a mute girl who, along with her brother, embarks on a quest to save a mythical land. Having taken inspiration from the films of Hayao Miyazaki, Moore kept this adventure story hand-drawn and personal; one of the main characters is even inspired by the director’s son. Hopefully, then, Moore’s boy can be proud of a movie that Variety called a “treasure” and The Boston Globe labeled “aesthetically breathtaking.”

13. The Truman Show (1998)

Score: 88.3

In 2018 Laura Linney spoke to Vanity Fair about the experience of shooting The Truman Show. “We would laugh about how unrealistic some of it seemed,” she said in the interview. But even as the years have passed, Peter Weir’s dramedy about the unwitting star of a reality show – the titular Truman, played by Jim Carrey – is seemingly more prophetic than ever. According to Vox, there were, after all, some 750 reality television programs available on cable in 2015. And, indeed, the President of the United States himself is arguably a former reality star. So Linney, for one, feels that the theme of the critically acclaimed picture has not been heeded. “The Truman Show is a very foreboding, dark movie – and, unfortunately, our world had gone even way beyond that,” she explained to Vanity Fair.

12. No Country for Old Men (2007)

Score: 88.3

The Coen Brothers’ multi-award-winning No Country for Old Men is memorable for being a great film, of course; however, it’s also known for the haircut worn by one of its stars; yes, that freaky bowl cut sported by Javier Bardem’s deadly Anton Chigurh. And yet in 2007 Bardem told the Los Angeles Times that the ’do actually helped inspire the performance that ultimately earned him an Oscar. “You don’t have to act weird if you have that weird haircut,” he said. Of course, though, No Country for Old Men – based on Cormac McCarthy’s novel – is about much more than the hair. During the movie’s tense 122-minute running time, Chigurh goes on a murderous rampage in pursuit of a bag of cash. But along the way, this force of evil comes up against Sheriff Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) and hunter Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), and their fates become forever entwined.

11. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Score: 88.3

Scriptwriter Charlie Kaufman took much of the praise – and most of the awards – for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind upon its initial release. However, stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet and director Michel Gondry also deserve credit for their roles in creating a film that was voted by a 2016 BBC poll of critics as the sixth best movie made in the 21st century. What’s it all about? Well, the sci-fi-tinged romance sees Carrey’s Joel agreeing to have Winslet’s Clementine literally deleted from his memory – only to ultimately change his mind about the procedure. The premise is somewhat out there, then – and apparently it did initially make the studio a little uncomfortable. Fortunately for audiences everywhere, though, the movie went ahead anyway.

10. Boyhood (2014)

Score: 89

Rolling Stone has called coming-of-age film Boyhood “a new American classic” and a “game-changer;” and The New York Times was similarly full of praise for the drama, describing it as “mesmerizing.” The Guardian even named Richard Linklater’s movie as “one of the great films of the decade.” And Boyhood is more impressive still when its rather unorthodox production is taken into account; you see, it was filmed over 39 days spread across 12 successive years. The result is well worth it, though, for the way in which Boyhood tracks the life of Ellar Coltrane’s Mason as he grows from child to man is unlike almost anything you’ve seen on screen before or since. It’s perhaps little wonder, too, that the movie and its actors went on to take home three Golden Globes, three BAFTAs and an Oscar.

9. The African Queen (1951)

Score: 89.3

The American Film Institute currently rates The African Queen as the 65th best American movie ever made. It seems, then, that John Huston’s romantic drama has stood the test of time since its release in 1951. And yet that doesn’t mean The African Queen was slated back in the ’50s; on the contrary, a contemporary review in The Hollywood Reporter called the film “top-flight entertainment, delightful, different [and] always interesting.” That same critic also praised the performances of leads Katharine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart as, respectively, missionary Rose Sayer and riverboat captain Charlie Allnut, who attempt to ambush a German boat during WWI. Both Hepburn and Bogart received Oscar nods for the movie, with Bogart emerging victorious. The production was reportedly so perilous, though, that the pair were probably just happy to make it out unscathed.

8. Spotlight (2015)

Score: 90.3

Spotlight focuses on the real-life uncovering of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in Boston. And even though Tom McCarthy’s drama – which stars Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams – largely steers clear of grandstanding character speeches or against-the-clock chase sequences, its narrative skill saw it quietly scoop the Best Picture award at the 2016 Oscars. Critics and audiences have been almost universal in their acclaim, too, as evidenced by the movie’s high ratings on both IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Possibly more surprising, though, was the response from the church itself. In October 2015 Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley was prompted by the release of Spotlight to speak plainly about what had come to light within the Archdiocese of Boston. “The media’s investigative reporting on the abuse crisis instigated a call for the Church to take responsibility for its failings and to reform itself,” he said in a statement.

7. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Rating: 90.3

After an ambitious production that took several years and many millions of dollars, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring became the first of three movies that see Elijah Wood’s Frodo Baggins attempt to protect Middle-earth by finding and annihilating the One Ring. And while you may have to go elsewhere to finish the story – sequels The Two Towers and The Return of the King are not currently on Netflix – you could hardly hope for a better film to welcome you into this fantastical world. There’s plenty of adventure and groundbreaking action to enjoy in Peter Jackson’s epic, after all, not to mention note-perfect performances from its assembled cast. Plus, the movie appears to be continuing to resonate with audiences; at present, it’s the 11th highest-rated film on IMDb.

6. L.A. Confidential (1997)

Score: 90.7

In L.A. Confidential, Curtis Hanson delivered a movie of the kind rarely seen coming out of a major studio. The director’s noir-steeped murder mystery is big, dark and complex, after all; and its leading men were relatively small names at the time, too. Nor was it easy to get L.A. Confidential to the big screen in the first place; it took two years just to get the script alone right. And even then, Hanson still had to sell the money people on the production and cast members, such as the then-obscure Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce. It all came together in the end, though, and what resulted is a movie that The New York Times has described as “brilliantly adapted” and “dazzling.” L.A. Confidential also scooped two Oscars and in 2015 became part of the National Film Registry.

5. Touch of Evil (1958)

Score: 92

In a 2012 poll for Sight & Sound magazine, critics voted Touch of Evil as the 57th best movie ever made. However, Orson Welles’ film noir had a difficult time making it to the screen as the director had apparently intended. The 1958 version, you see, ran to just 95 minutes and was reportedly reworked at the request of the studio. Then a longer, 108-minute version was found and released in 1975, with this cut thought to more accurately reflect Welles’ original vision for the film. And yet in 1998 Walter Murch edited the movie again, taking his cue from a 58-page memo that Welles had written about the picture in the ’50s. Regardless of its history, though, Touch of Evil is today considered a classic – and it has certainly earned its place as one of the top films on Netflix right now.

4. The Godfather Part II (1974)

Score: 92.3

After the incredible success of The Godfather, Francis Ford Coppola had free rein for the sequel. So the acclaimed director set about making a gangster flick that “amplified” the narrative of the original film. And in fact, The Godfather Part II features two distinct stories: one following Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone as he navigates life as a mafia don; and another that tracks the rise of Robert De Niro’s Vito Corleone. George Lucas apparently wasn’t a fan of this dual approach, though, and according to Coppola himself, the Star Wars creator had advised him to “throw one [storyline] away.” However, Coppola persisted – and created a gripping movie that the Los Angeles Times would call “more daring than the original.” The Godfather Part II also became the very first sequel to take home the Oscar for Best Picture.

3. The Third Man (1949)

Score: 92.7

Orson Welles makes another appearance inside our top ten of the best Netflix movies, this time with The Third Man. Here, though, he was only in front of the camera, playing Harry Lime – the figure around whom this noir revolves. Carol Reed’s The Third Man was certainly admired by Roger Ebert, who once singled it out as among his “Great Movies.” The British Film Institute, meanwhile, has touted it as the greatest British picture of the 20th century. Then again, maybe the pieces were all in place for the picture to become a classic given that it was scripted by the acclaimed novelist Graham Greene. In “The Third Man Theme,” the film also boasts one of the most iconic pieces of cinematic music of all time – courtesy of then-unknown zither player Anton Karas.

2. Schindler’s List (1993)

Score: 93

Steven Spielberg released two movies in 1993 – Jurassic Park and Schindler’s List – and they couldn’t have been further apart in theme and tone. In fact, Spielberg was editing Jurassic Park as he was shooting the harrowing Holocaust drama – a situation that, as the director later disclosed at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, caused “a tremendous amount of resentment and anger” for him at the time. But whatever the circumstances of Schindler’s List’s creation, Spielberg and his team delivered a both artistically successful and exceptionally important film. The movie’s significance was then further underlined when producer Branko Lustig revealed at the Oscars that he had actually survived the Holocaust. “People died in front of me at the camps,” he said upon accepting Schindler’s List’s award for Best Picture. “Their last words were, ‘Be a witness of my murder. Tell to the world how I died. Remember…’

1. The Godfather (1972)

Score: 96.6

The Godfather tops our list of the very best movies on Netflix right now. That may not come as much of a surprise, though, given that Francis Ford Coppola’s classic has on various occasions been named as among the greatest movies of all time. The gangster film received praise upon its initial release, too, and went on to shatter a number of box-office records. It wasn’t always plain sailing when it came to making The Godfather, however. During shooting, for instance, Coppola reportedly believed that he was in line to be fired from the production and subsequently nearly suffered a nervous breakdown. Star Al Pacino’s performance was apparently also called into question. But in the end, cinema history was made, and the picture’s cast and crew won three Oscars between them. Presumably those awards had nothing to do with an offer the Academy couldn’t refuse…

