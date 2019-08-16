The 25 Best Romance Movies On Netflix Right Now

ADVERTISEMENT

In life, love can blossom when, and where, you least expect it. So it’s probably no surprise that romance on the silver screen is often just as unpredictable – not to say ubiquitous and multi-faceted. After all, love stories have found their way into practically every cinematic genre for decades now. This in turn means that the definition of a romantic movie is pretty wide-ranging. And yet whether the characters involved are battling against technology with perilous ramifications for the future or up against the conflicting expectations of all-singing, all-dancing gangs, the only thing that really matters is that affairs of the heart are at stake. Need further proof? Take a look through our definitive guide to the best romantic films streaming on Netflix as of August 5, 2019.

Methodology

To establish which movies should be included on this list, we first turned to New on Netflix USA’s ratings of films currently available on Netflix. We then selected the romantic films with the highest scores on that site. In addition, we conducted our own independent research to ensure that we featured only the very best movies out there.

To establish our ranking, we then gathered ratings for those 25 movies from each of the following touchstone sites: IMDb, Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes. Any film for which only an IMDb rating was available was subsequently disqualified; and this was also the case for any movie with a Rotten Tomatoes rating based on fewer than 15 reviews.

The ratings were then combined to give each movie an average score out of 100, and the 25 films with the highest average scores were concluded to be the best currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S. These scores also, of course, determined the final ordering of the movies.

25. White Christmas (1954)

Score: 76

After the song “White Christmas” appeared in Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire vehicle Holiday Inn, it became a monster hit; the iconic tune remained a huge seller for half a century, in fact. And perhaps in an attempt to ride the wave of that success, Paramount touted the 1954 romantic comedy White Christmas as a sequel of sorts to its 1940s predecessor. The studio ultimately ran into a problem, though: while Crosby agreed to feature in the new movie, Astaire declined to participate. Still, it seems that substituting the legendary dancer with Danny Kaye didn’t harm Michael Curtiz’s musical at the box office, as White Christmas went on to be the highest-grossing flick in the U.S. in 1954. The plot, meanwhile, sees two WWII veterans do their best to reverse the fortunes of their erstwhile commanding officer’s hotel.

24. Blue Jay (2016)

Score: 77.3

Blue Jay writer and star Mark Duplass didn’t know at first whether the film that he had conceived would ever really come together. After all, although he had cooked up a premise – a pair of former sweethearts reconnect for the first time in more than two decades – this by itself wasn’t sufficient as the basis for an entire movie. Ultimately, though, Duplass got together with Sarah Paulson and other members of the crew to participate in what were essentially “group therapy sessions,” as the actors told Entertainment Weekly in 2016. And using these intense get-togethers as inspiration, the screenwriter then filled in the blanks in his script before turning the production over to director Alex Lehmann. The process seems to have yielded great results, too; just check out Blue Jay’s impressive 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

