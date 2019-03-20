40 Blink-And-You’ll-Miss-It Details That Make Ratatouille The Perfect Pixar Movie

ADVERTISEMENT

Pixar Studios is renowned for cramming each of its films with the kind of visual gags, pop-culture references and Easter eggs that even the most attentive viewer would have trouble spotting first time round. And 2007’s critically-acclaimed box-office hit Ratatouille is no exception. Here’s a look at 40 blink-and-you’ll-miss-them-details which only confirm the culinary caper as a masterpiece.

40. Bomb Voyage

It’s fair to say that Pixar has definitely embraced the concept of the shared universe. The studio frequently alludes to its previous releases with each new film and The Incredibles is the most prominent in Ratatouille. Firstly, the villainous Bomb Voyage can be seen performing as a mime artist on the Notre Bridge.

39. Bomb Voyage again

Bomb Voyage also shows up in Ratatouille in a second scene, although this time around it’s only in print form. Indeed, if you look closely at the paper featuring Solene Le Claire’s latest review that Colette is perusing, you will see a familiar figure. As well as Bomb Voyage’s face, the front page also features his name in the headline.

