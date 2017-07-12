The Boy From Mrs. Doubtfire Is All Grown Up, And He’s Now Quite The Handsome Man

The beloved children’s movie Mrs. Doubtfire turned 24 years old in 2017, and a lot of things have changed since its release. Of course, the world sadly lost star Robin Williams when he committed suicide in August 2014. Meanwhile, little Mara Wilson, who played one of his children, is now a grown-up writer. And, as 007 fans know, Pierce Brosnan ended up portraying James Bond on screen from 1995 to 2002.
But what happened to Matthew Lawrence, who played the teenager Chris Hillard? Well, he’s still around, still acting – and he’s looking good while he’s at it, too.
Those of a certain age may remember that Matthew Lawrence is one of the Lawrence brothers: a group comprised of him, Blossom’s Joey Lawrence and Recess star Andy Lawrence. And the three of them consistently worked as actors throughout their childhoods, not least because they were completely adorable. In 1983, for example, Joey clinched a part on popular NBC sitcom Gimme a Break!; Matthew, meanwhile, started appearing alongside his older sibling in the show from season six.
After that big break, young Matthew’s career continued apace. He popped up in the Steve Martin film Planes, Trains and Automobiles and the horror anthology movie Tales from the Darkside, for instance. He also did TV work, which included turns in three episodes of the still-popular Blossom and several TV films. But come 1993 he got the chance to appear in a big Robin Williams movie – the sort of thing any young actor would’ve killed for.
