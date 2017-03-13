ADVERTISEMENT

Following up on the terrific Animal House was never going to be easy, but spiritual successor Caddyshack managed that very feat. Since its release in 1980, the all-star movie went on to become a cult favorite, commonly featuring in “funniest movie ever” lists. But there’s more than meets the eye to this zany and outrageous motion picture. From blowing up golf courses to going on late-night weed scavenges, Caddyshack is still intriguing its rabid fan base with all sorts of peculiar facts surrounding its making. So let’s tee-off with these 20 Caddyshack facts that even its most dedicated fans don’t know.

20. The original cut was much longer

Audiences were bowled over by the movie’s non-stop output of jokes, but there could have been much more if director Harold Ramis had his way. Indeed, it turns out that the original version of the movie clocked in at more than four-and-a-half hours. Yikes! According to Ramis, there were just too many hilarious gags in the film, making it extremely hard to edit.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. One legendary band turned down the soundtrack

Fans of the movie will know that Kenny Loggins ended up providing the soundtrack. However, initially, Harold Ramis inquired about the services of legendary prog-rock outfit Pink Floyd. It was quite an ambitious request by the budding director, so he probably wasn’t too surprised when they rejected it in favor of touring their album The Wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT