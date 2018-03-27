This Deadpool Star Is Suing A Production Company After An On-Set Injury Left Her Scarred For Life

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not uncommon for actors working in film to sustain a few bumps and bruises on set. But the injuries rising star Taylor Hickson suffered while shooting her latest movie in 2016 were much more serious. The actress claimed that she had been scarred for life when her interaction with part of the set went badly wrong. On the eve of the film’s release in April 2018, the 20-year-old announced that she was seeking damages from the studio she says is responsible. And the “conflicted, confused, hurt, angry, and sad” Hickson is out for blood.

Ironically, it could be said that Canadian-born Hickson fell into the acting profession by accident. Originally envisioning a life of music, the eldest of four siblings from Kelowna in British Columbia was persuaded to switch careers at the age of 16 by a close relative. Apparently her aunt was employed at a talent agency in Vancouver and a fresh face at work set things in motion. “[She] texted me saying that a new agent had joined her agency,” Hickson told fan website Talk Nerdy With Us in September, 2016. She added, “He liked my look, and he wanted to… have an audition with me.”

And, after flying down to Vancouver the weekend after the fateful exchange with her aunt, Hickson was instantly signed by the talent scout. Despite having little acting experience under her belt, the young hopeful made a similarly favorable instant impression on casting agents. So much so, in fact, that she landed her first role in a major film, the superhero box-office smash Deadpool, just two years later.

