A Deleted Scene From Titanic Has Recently Surfaced – And Fans Are Wondering Why It Was Cut

It goes without saying just what a monumental success James Cameron’s 1997 epic Titanic was. It fused romance, drama and action into one cohesive whole that film fans gobbled up. Twenty years later and it’s still talked about, not least because of its immense scope and imaginative storytelling. However, just recently, footage emerged online of a deleted scene that was cut from the three-hour blockbuster. While some movie outtakes are inconsequential, the same can’t be said for this poignant deleted scene.

On April 10, 1912, the RMS Titanic left the docks of Southampton, setting sail towards New York City. Sadly though, its lavish decor and stunning build counted for nothing in the end. The ship tragically struck an iceberg just four days after setting off on its journey. More than 1,500 people died after the boat sank into the icy depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

The harrowing tale piqued the interest of filmmaker James Cameron almost a century later. Ultimately, he created his own dramatization of the horrific events that took place. In 1997, Titanic got its theatrical release, changing movie the industry forever in the process.

